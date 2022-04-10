THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE GREATEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH Continues Seventh Season Today

The EmmyÂ® nominated series THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE GREATEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH continues its seventh season this Sunday as Democrats face an uphill battle to maintain control of Congress in this fall's midterm elections.

During a week that saw the historic confirmation of Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to be elevated to the Supreme Court, hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, Jennifer Palmieri and Mark McKinnon examine how Democrats hope to energize their base and avoid an electoral tsunami in November. The successful confirmation of President Biden's nominee for the high court comes at a time when his approval rating has plummeted, a dangerous sign for his party ahead of the midterms.

For a preview, go to: https://youtu.be/dMQ3qMAXfy0.

Episode interviews include:

White House nomination adviser Minyon Moore brings THE CIRCUS behind-the-scenes on the day of Judge Jackson's confirmation vote.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy on the challenges of being a moderate Democrat, what her party should do to hold the House, and why she is not seeking re-election.

Terrance Woodbury, CEO of the polling firm HIT Strategies, on how voters in Biden's base are viewing the President and his party after 14 months in control of the White House and Congress.

Rep. Ted Lieu on the contrast he believes Democrats should draw with the Republican party in this midterm season.

