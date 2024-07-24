THE BIKERIDERS Streaming Date and Blu-ray Release Detailed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Starring acclaimed actors Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy comes Focus Features’ captivating gritty biker film inspired by true events, THE BIKERIDERS.

Releasing in a special Collector’s Edition with exclusive bonus content, THE BIKERIDERS will be available on Digital August 9, 2024 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM and DVD on August 13, 2024 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The all-new exclusive bonus material includes interviews with the film’s lead actors about their gritty portrayals, a behind-the-scenes look at how the production team captured the badass biker aesthetic in the late 60’s Midwest environment, a deep dive into writer/director Jeff Nichol’s vision, and much more! Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and called “the ‘Godfather’ of biker movies” (Variety), THE BIKERIDERS delivers a gripping saga about legacy and freedom within a band of outsiders.



Additionally, rev your engines as THE BIKERIDERS cruises to streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning August 9.



Written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Mud, Take Shelter), THE BIKERIDERS boasts a power-house ensemble cast including Emmy®, BAFTA®, and Tony Award® winner Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”, The Last Duel) alongside Academy Award® nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Dune: Part Two) and Academy Award® nominee Tom Hardy (The Revenant, Dunkirk, Inception). Other impressive cast members include two-time Academy Award® nominee Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook (Logan, The Predator), Mike Faist (Challengers, West Side Story), and Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”, Triple 9).



THE BIKERIDERS captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals, led by the enigmatic Johnny (Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES TO OWN ONLY ON DIGITAL, 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM & DVD:

Johnny, Benny, & Kathy From the accents to the attitude, get to know the lead characters of THE BIKERIDERS. Hear from the cast and producing team on how they took the personalities and environments from a book of photographs and brought a narrative to the big screen.

The Era of THE BIKERIDERS Grab your leather jacket and gear up for a ride as we enter the era of THE BIKERIDERS. This piece focuses on the authenticity that was captured by the brilliant production team who nailed the look, feel, and sound of the late 1960s Midwest.

The Filmmaker’s Eye: Jeff Nichols Go behind the lens with director Jeff Nichols as he shared his overall vision for the film, stylistic choices, and how he works with talent. Members of the ensemble cast along with producers chime in on the significance of working on a Jeff Nichols film.

Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Jeff Nichols

Photo Credit: Kyle Kaplan/Focus Features

Comments