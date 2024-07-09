THE BEAR, ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, & More Receive 2024 Astra TV Awards Nominations; See the Full List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This morning, the Hollywood Creative Alliance announced the 2024 Astra TV Awards nominees on their official Instagram, X, and YouTube Channel. The announcement was made by HCA members Abe Friedtanzer (Entertainment Journalist), Alexsia Brown (IATSE), Anjali Bhimani (Actress), Elyssa Phillips (Actress), KJ Matthews (Entertainment Journalist), Matthew Cole Weiss (Screenwriter), Mike Manalo (Entertainment Journalist), Sari Cohen (Entertainment Journalist), Tara Westwood (Actress/Filmmaker), and Walter Nicoletti (Actor/Filmmaker).

The 2024 Astra TV Awards will stream live from the Avalon Hollywood on Sunday, August 18, 2024. The ceremony will be produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media and can be watched worldwide on the official Astra Awards YouTube channel and KNEKT Television Network.

With 15 nominations, FX’s THE BEAR was the most nominated series this year, followed by Max’s Hacks and Hulu’s ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING with 13 each. ABC’s ABBOTT ELEMENTARY and CBS’s Ghosts are tied for third place, with 11 nominations each.

Apple TV+’s THE MORNING SHOW led the Drama categories with 11 nominations, including Best Streaming Drama Series, Best Actress in a Streaming Drama for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, as well as six supporting actor and actress nominations for Billy Crudup, Greta Lee, Holland Taylor, Jon Hamm, Mark Duplass and Nicole Beharie. Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith was the second most nominated Drama series. The critically acclaimed show received 10 nominations, including Best Streaming Drama Series, Donald Glover for Best Actor in a Streaming Drama, Maya Erskine for Best Actress in a Streaming Drama, and four Guest Actor and Actress nominations.

HBO’s THE GILDED AGE scored the most Cable Drama nominations with 9, while ABC’s WILL TRENT received 8 nominations for Broadcast Network Drama.

As in recent years, the Limited Series categories were the most competitive. Two Netflix series, Baby Reindeer and The Fall of the House of Usher, received 7 nominations each, while Apple TV's Lessons in Chemistry and HBO’s True Detective: Night Country also received 7. Other series nominated for Best

Limited Series include Peacock’s Apples Never Fall, Netflix’s Black Mirror, FX’s Fargo, Showtime’s Fellow Travelers, Netflix’s Ripley, and Hulu’s We Were The Lucky Ones.

The HCA also REVEALED this morning that they will be reuniting with Petco Love to host a pet adoption event for rescue animals during the Astra TV Awards. 2024 marks the fourth collaboration between Petco Love and the HCA. The HCA has helped over two dozen rescue dogs and cats find their forever homes at previous ceremonies. ”Petco Love is honored to be the charitable partner and help bring attention to pets nationwide LOOKING FOR a loving home,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President.

A complete list of all of this year’s Astra TV Awards nominations can be found below:

Best Broadcast Network Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Animal Control (FOX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Not Dead Yet (ABC)

Son of a Critch (The CW)

The Connors (ABC)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Best Cable Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX)

Resident Alien (SYFY)

Shining Vale (Starz)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Alan Tudyk - RESIDENT ALIEN (SYFY)

Cedric The Entertainer - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (CBS)

Dule Hill - THE WONDER YEARS (ABC)

Iain Armitage - YOUNG SHELDON (CBS)

John Goodman - The Connors (ABC)

Larry David - Curb of Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Matt Berry - WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX)

Utkarsh Ambudkar - Ghosts (CBS)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Gina Rodriguez - NOT DEAD YET (ABC)

Kaitlin Olson - It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden - SO HELP ME TODD (CBS)

Natasia Demetriou - WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX)

Quinta Brunson - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Rose McIver - Ghosts (CBS)

Sara Tomko - RESIDENT ALIEN (SYFY)

Tichina Arnold - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (CBS)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Asher Goodman - Ghosts (CBS)

Bowen Yang - SNL (NBC)

Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts (CBS)

Chris Perfetti - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Harvey Guillén - WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX)

J.B. Smoove - CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (HBO)

Richie Moriarty - Ghosts (CBS)

Tyler James Williams - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Annie Potts - YOUNG SHELDON (CBS)

Danielle Pinnock - Ghosts (CBS)

Janelle James - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Kristen Schaal - WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX)

Lisa Ann Walter - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Rebecca Wisocky - Ghosts (CBS)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Susie Essman - CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (HBO)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary - “Party” directed by Randall Einhorn (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm - “No Lessons Learned” directed by Jeff Schaffer (HBO)

Ghosts - "Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn't Leave" directed by Pete Chatmon (CBS)

Resident Alien - “Homecoming” directed by Robert Duncan McNeill (SYFY)

What We Do in the Shadows - “A Weekend At Morrigan Manor” directed by Kyle Newacheck (FX)

The Wonder Years - "Takeover Spirit" directed by Melissa Kosar (ABC)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary “Career Day” by Quinta Brunson (ABC)

Ghosts - “Holes are Bad” by Sophia Lear (CBS)

So Help Me Todd - “Iceland Was Horrible” by Scott Prendergast (CBS)

The Righteous Gemstones - “Interlude III” by John Carcieri and Danny McBride (HBO)

What We Do in the Shadows - “Pride Parade” by Jake Bender and Zach Dunn (FX)

Young Sheldon - “Funeral” by Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro & Steve Holland (CBS)

Best Streaming Comedy Series

Gen V (Prime Video)

Girls5eva (Netflix)

Hacks (Max)

Loot (Apple TV+)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted (Peacock)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Gentleman (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Steaming Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri - THE BEAR (FX on Hulu)

Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Jean Smart - Hacks (Max)

Kaley Cuoco - Based on a True Story (Peacock)

Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Maya Rudolph - Loot (Apple TV+)

Renee Elise Goldsberry - Girls5eva (Netflix)

Selena Gomez - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Steaming Comedy Series

David Tennant - Good Omens (Prime Video)

Jeremy Allen White - THE BEAR (FX on Hulu)

Jharrel Jerome - I’m A Virgo (Prime Video)

Michael Sheen - Good Omens (Prime Video)

Martin Short - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu)

Rhys Darby - Our Flag Means Death (Max)

Steve Martin - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu)

Theo James - The Gentleman (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series

Abby Elliott - THE BEAR (FX on Hulu)

Alanna Ubach - Ted (Peacock)

Allison Janney - Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Hannah Eininder - Hacks (Max)

Laura Dern - Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Liza Colon-Zayas - THE BEAR (FX on Hulu)

Meg Stalter - Hacks (Max)

Meryl Streep - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks (Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - THE BEAR (FX on Hulu)

Giancarlo Esposito - The Gentleman (Netflix)

Matty Matheson - THE BEAR (FX on Hulu)

Oliver Platt - THE BEAR (FX on Hulu)

Paul Rudd - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu)

Paul W. Downs - Hacks (Max)

Ricky Martin - Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Best Directing in a Streaming Comedy Series

Gen V - “The Whole Truth” directed by Steve Boyum (Prime Video)

Hacks - “Bulletproof” directed by Lucia Aniello (Max)

Only Murders in the Building - The Show Must…” directed by John Hoffman (Hulu)

Palm Royale - “Maxine Goes to Palm Beach” directed by Tate Taylor (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs - “Dig” directed by Sterlin Harjo (FX on Hulu)

Ted - “Just Say Yes” directed by Seth MacFarlane (Peacock)

The Bear - “Fishes” directed by Christopher Storer (FX on Hulu)

The Gentleman - “Refined Aggression” directed by Guy Ritchie (Netflix)

Best Writing in a Streaming Comedy Series

Gen V - “God U.” by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke (Prime Video)

Girls5eva - “Orlando” by Sam Means and Meredith Scardino (Netflix)

Hacks - “Bulletproof” by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (Max)

Only Murders in the Building - “Opening Night” by John Hoffman and Ben Smith (Hulu)

Palm Royale - “Maxine Goes to Palm Beach” by Abe Sylvia (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs - “Dig” by Chad Charlie and Sterlin Harjo (FX on Hulu)

Ted - “Just Say Yes” by Seth MacFarlane (Peacock)

The Bear - “Fishes” by Joanna Calo and Christopher Storer (FX on Hulu)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Bob Odenkirk - THE BEAR (FX on Hulu)

Bradley Cooper - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Christopher Lloyd - Hacks (Max)

Christopher McDonald - Hacks (Max)

Jon Bernthal - THE BEAR (FX on Hulu)

Lamorne Morris - Ghosts (CBS)

Matthew Broderick - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu)

Mel Brooks - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu)

Sean Hayes - CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (HBO)

Steve Buscemi - CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (HBO)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Allison Janney - CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (HBO)

Christina Hendricks - Hacks (Max)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu)

Jamie Lee Curtis - THE BEAR (FX on Hulu)

Jane Lynch - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu)

Kaitlin Olson - Hacks (Max)

Olivia Colman - THE BEAR (FX on Hulu)

Sarah Paulson - THE BEAR (FX on Hulu)

Tatyana Ali - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Vanessa Bayer - WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX)

Best Broadcast Network Drama Series

9-1-1 (ABC)

Elsbeth (CBS)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

The Equalizer (NBC)

The Good Doctor (ABC)

Will Trent (ABC)

Best Cable Drama Series

Billions (Showtime)

Chucky (SYFY)

Outlander (Starz)

The Curse (Showtime)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Christopher Meloni - Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Freddie Highmore - THE GOOD DOCTOR (ABC)

Morgan Spector - THE GILDED AGE (HBO)

Paul Giamatti - Billions (Showtime)

Ramón Rodríguez - WILL TRENT (ABC)

Sam Heughan - Outlander (Starz)

Shemar Moore - S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Tom Selleck - BLUE BLOODS (CBS)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Angela Bassett - 9-1-1 (ABC)

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander (Starz)

Carrie Coon - THE GILDED AGE (HBO)

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth (CBS)

Emma Stone - The Curse (Showtime)

Erika Christensen - WILL TRENT (ABC)

Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

Queen Latifah - THE EQUALIZER (CBS)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Benny Safdie - The Curse (Showtime)

Ernie Hudson - QUANTUM LEAP (NBC)

Jake McLaughlin - WILL TRENT (ABC)

Jason Clarke - WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY (HBO)

Jason Siegel - WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY (HBO)

Jeremy Sisto - FBI (CBS)

Nathan Lane - THE GILDED AGE (HBO)

Wendell Pierce - Elsbeth (CBS)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Audra McDonald - THE GILDED AGE (HBO)

Carra Patterson - Elsbeth (CBS)

Christine Baranski - THE GILDED AGE (HBO)

Jennifer Love Hewitt - 9-1-1 (ABC)

Kate del Castillo - THE CLEANING LADY (FOX)

Lesley-Ann Brandt - THE WALKING DEAD: THE ONES WHO LIVE (AMC)

Sonja Sohn - WILL TRENT (ABC)

Sophie Skelton - Outlander (Starz)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Chucky - “Jennifer’s Body” directed by John Hyams (SYFY)

Elsbeth - “Love Knocked Off” directed by Rosemary Rodriguez (CBS)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - “Children Of Wolves” directed by Mariska Hargitay (NBC)

Outlander - “A Practical Guide For Time-Travelers” by Joss Agnew (Starz)

The Cleaning Lady - “Velorio” by Timothy Busfield (FOX)

The Curse - “Green Queen” directed by Nathan Fielder (Showtime)

The Gilded Age - “In Terms of Winning and Losing” directed by Michael Engler (HBO)

Will Trent - Me Llamo WILL TRENT by Howard Deutch (ABC)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Chucky - “Jennifer’s Body ”by Alex Delyle, Rachael Paradis, Catherine Schetina & Amanda Blanchard (SYFY)

Elsbeth - “A Fitting Finale” by Jonathan Tolins (CBS)

Found - “Missing While Homeless” by Sonay Hoffman (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - “Combat Fatigue” by David Graziano & Julie Martin (NBC)

The Cleaning Lady - “Arman” by Miranda Kwok (FOX)

The Curse - “Land of Enchantment” by Nathan Fielder & Benny Safdie (Showtime)

The Gilded Age - “In Terms of Winning and Losing” by Julian Fellowes (HBO)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty - “One Ring Don’t Make a Dynasty” by Max Borenstein & Rodney Barnes (HBO)

Best Streaming Drama Series

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Ashoka (Disney+)

Fallout (Prime Video)

Loki (Disney+)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV+)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX on Hulu)

Silo (Apple TV+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Streaming Drama Series

Colin Farrell - Sugar (Apple TV+)

Cosmo Jarvis - SHŌGUN (Fx on Hulu)

Donald Glover - Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Hiroyuki Sanada - SHŌGUN (Fx on Hulu)

Kurt Russell - Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV+)

Tom Hiddleston - Loki (Disney+)

Walton Goggins - Fallout (Prime Video)

Best Actress in a Streaming Drama Series

Anna Sawai - SHŌGUN (FX on Hulu)

Ella Purnell - Fallout (Prime Video)

Imelda Staunton - The Crown (Netflix)

Jennifer Aniston - THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV+)

Maya Erskine - Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Rebecca Ferguson - Silo (Apple TV+)

Reese Witherspoon - THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV+)

Rosario Dawson - Ahsoka (Disney+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama Series

Benedict Wong - 3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Billy Crudup - THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm - THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce - The Crown (Netflix)

Ke Huy Quan - Loki (Disney+)

Mark Duplass - THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV+)

Owen Wilson - Loki (Disney+)

Wyatt Russell - Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Drama Series

Amy Ryan - Sugar (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown (Netflix)

Eiza González - 3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Greta Lee - THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV+)

Gugu Mbatha Raw - Loki (Disney+)

Holland Taylor - THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV+)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead - Ahsoka (Disney+)

Nicole Beharie - THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV+)

Best Directing in a Streaming Drama Series

3 Body Problem - “Countdown” directed by Derek Tsang (Netflix)

Ahsoka - “Part Five: Shadow Warrior” directed by Dave Filoni (Netflix)

Fallout - “The End,” directed by Jonathan Nolan (Prime Video)

Loki - “Science/Fiction” directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Disney+)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith - “First Date” directed by Hiro Murai (Prime Video)

Shōgun - “Chapter One: Anjin” directed by Jonathan van Tulleken (FX on Hulu)

Sugar - “Olivia” directed by Fernando Meirelles (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show - “The Overview Effect” directed by Mimi Leder (Apple TV+)

Best Writing in a Streaming Drama Series

3 Body Problem - “Countdown” by David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo (Netflix)

Fallout - “The End” by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Prime Video)

Loki - “Glorious Purpose” by Eric Martin (Disney+)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith - “First Date” by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover (Prime Video)

Shōgun - “Chapter One: Anjin” by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks (FX on Hulu)

Silo - “Hanna” by Jeffery Wang & Ingrid Escajeda (Apple TV+)

The Crown - “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” by Peter Morgan (Netflix)

The Morning Show - “The Overview Effect” by Charlotte Stoudt and Anya Leta (Apple TV+)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Corbin Bernsen - The Curse (Showtime)

John Goodman - Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV+)

John Ortiz - WILL TRENT (ABC)

Kyle MacLachlan - Fallout (Prime Video)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar - Found (NBC)

Michael Braugher - THE GILDED AGE (HBO)

Paul Dano - Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Ron Perlman - Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Sam Waterston - Law & Order (NBC)

Wagner Moura - Mr & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy - The Crown (Netflix)

Glenn Close - The New Look (Apple TV+)

LisaGay Hamilton - WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY (HBO)

Michaela Coel - Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Parker Posey - Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Rashida Jones - Silo (Apple TV+)

Retta - Elsbeth (CBS)

Sarah Paulson - Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Susan Kelechi Watson - WILL TRENT (ABC)

Yuko Miyamoto - SHŌGUN (Fx on Hulu)

Best Limited Series

Apples Never Fall (Peacock)

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

We Were The Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Best TV Movie

First Time Female Director (Roku)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case (Peacock)

Música (Prime Video)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Red, White, and Royal Blue (Prime Video)

Totally Killer (Prime Video)

Turtles All The Way Down (Max)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Alaqua Cox - Echo (Disney+)

Annette Bening - Apples Never Fall (Peacock)

Awkwafina - Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Carla Gugino - The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Joey KING - We Were The Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Juno Temple - Fargo (FX)

Kaitlyn Dever - No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Sandra Oh - Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Andrew Scott - Ripley (Netflix)

Bruce Greenwood - The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)

Jon Hamm - Fargo (FX)

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Mark Hamill - The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Nicholas Galitzine - Red, White, and Royal Blue (Prime Video)

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk’s Last Case (Peacock)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Aja Naomi KING - Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Alison Brie - Apples Never Fall (Peacock)

Dakota Fanning - Ripley (Netflix)

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Lily Gladstone - Under THE BRIDGE (Hulu)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead - A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)

Mary McDonnell - The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Riley Keough - Under THE BRIDGE (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Christopher Eccleston - True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Finn Bennett - True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Jason Schwartzman - Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Joe Keery - Fargo (FX)

John Cena - Ricky Stanicky (Prime Video)

Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lewis Pullman - Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mark Ruffalo - All The Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Robert Downey Jr - THE SYMPATHIZER (HBO)

Tom Goodman-Hill - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Best Writing in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Baby Reindeer - Series by Richard Gadd (Netflix)

Fargo - “The Tragedy of the Commons” by Noah Hawley (FX)

Fellow Travelers - “You’re Wonderful” by Ron Nyswaner (Showtime)

First Time Female Director - Screenplay by Chelsea Peretti (Roku)

Lessons in Chemistry - “Little Miss Hastings” by Lee Eisenberg (Apple TV+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case - Screenplay by Andy Breckman (Peacock)

Quiz Lady - Screenplay by Jen D Angelo (Hulu)

Red, White, and Royal Blue - Screenplay by Matthew López and Ted Malawer (Prime Video)

The Fall of the House of Usher - “The Raven” by Mike Flanagan and Kiele Sanchez (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country - Series by Issa López (HBO)

Best Directing in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Baby Reindeer - “Episode 1” directed by Weronika Tofilska (Netflix)

Black Mirror - “Joan is Awful” directed by Ally Pankiw (Netflix)

Fargo - “The Tragedy of the Commons” directed by Noah Hawley (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry - “Her and Him” directed by Sarah Adina Smith (Apple TV+)

No One Will Save You - Directed by Brian Duffield (Hulu)

Quiz Lady - Directed by Jessica Yu (Hulu)

Ripley - Series directed by Steven Zaillian (Netflix)

Royal, White, & Royal Blue - Directed by Matthew López (Prime Video)

The Fall of the House of Usher - "The Tell-Tale Heart" directed by Mike Flanagan (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country - Series directed by Issa López (HBO)

Best Animated Series or TV Movie

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Clone High (Max)

CURSES!

Harley Quinn (Max)

Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Netflix)

Orion and the Dark (Netflix)

South Park: Joining the Panderverse (Paramount+)

The Simpsons (FOX)

X-Men ‘97 (Disney+)

*New Category* Best Anime Series

Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (CrunchyRoll)

Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)

Pluto (Netflix)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Solo Leveling (CrunchyRoll)

*New Category* Best Children or Family Series

Blues Clues and You (Nickelodeon)

Bluey (Disney Junior)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix)

Percy Jackson (Disney+)

Sesame Street (PBS)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (Roku)

Best Competition Series

American Idol (ABC)

So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Survivor (CBS)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

The Masked Singer (FOX)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network)

Best Documentary

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (Max)

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (Hulu)

Jim Hensen: Idea Man (Disney+)

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (Netflix)

Out of the Ring (Fuse)

STEVE (Martin): A Documentary in Two Parts (Apple TV+)

The Greatest Night in Pop (Netflix)

This is Not Financial Advice (Fuse)

Best Docuseries

American Nightmare (Netflix)

Beckham (Netflix)

Black Twitter: A People’s History (Hulu)

Bollywed (Fuse)

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV (ID)

Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Hulu)

The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst (Max)

Where is Wendy Williams (Lifetime)

Best Game Show

Celebrity FAMILY FEUD (ABC)

Jeopardy (ABC)

Password (NBC)

The Floor (FOX)

The Price is Right at Night (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Best Nonfiction Series

An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and The Weight Loss REVOLUTION (ABC)

Conan O'Brien Must Go (Max)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (NatGeo)

How Disney Built America (History)

My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney (Netflix)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

Best Reality Series

Below Deck Down Under (Peacock)

Big Freedia Means Business (Fuse)

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV)

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

*New Category* Best SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Host

Emma Stone (NBC)

Kate McKinnon (NBC)

Kristen Wiig (NBC)

Maya Rudolph (NBC)

Ryan Gosling (NBC)

Timothée Chalamet (NBC)

Best Short Form

3 Body Problem - Inside the Episodes (Netflix)

After the Cut - THE DAILY SHOW (Comedy Central)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

Hacks: Bit by bit (Max)

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Hulu)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Fashion Photo Ruview (MTV)

SNL Presents Behind The Sketch (NBC)

The Eric Andre Show (Adult Swim)

Best Stand Up or Comedy Special

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (Netflix)

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (Prime Video)

Kevin Hart: Reality Check (Peacock)

Nikki Glaser: Someday You Die (HBO)

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (Netflix)

Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Prime Video)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Best Talk Series

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

John Mulaney Presents Everybody’s in LA (Netflix)

Late Night with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Best Variety Series or Special

2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (ABC)

Dick Van Dyke’s 98 Years of Magic (CBS)

Gaga Chromatica Ball (Max)

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas (Apple TV+)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The 30th Annual SAG Awards (Netflix)

The 66th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS (CBS)

The 76th Annual TONY AWARDS (CBS)

The 96th Annual Academy Awards (ABC)

Best Voice-Over Performance

Darren Barnet as Kenji in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Netflix)

Jacob Tremblay as Orion in Orion and the Dark (Netflix)

Jennifer Hale as Jean Gray in X-Men ‘97 (Disney+)

Kaley Cuoco as HARLEY QUINN in HARLEY QUINN (Max)

Lenore Zann as Rogue in X-Men ‘97 (Disney+)

Matthew Waterson as Magneto in X-Men ‘97 (Disney+)

Nick Kroll as Maury the Hormone Monster in Big Mouth (Netflix)

Paul Walter Hauser as Dark in Orion and the Dark (Netflix)

Seth MacFarlane as Ted in Ted (Peacock)

Steven Yeun as Invincible in Invincible (Prime Video)

About the Hollywood Creative Alliance:

The Hollywood Creative Alliance, commonly called HCA, is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization. Its diverse and inclusive membership includes critics, entertainment journalists, content creators, industry insiders, and creatives with a shared passion for celebrating excellence in film and television. The vision and mission of the HCA is to amplify diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and culture in entertainment.

