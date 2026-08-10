THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW Clip Marks the Darling Family's First Mayberry Visit

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Paramount+ has posted a clip from THE Andy Griffith SHOW spotlighting the debut of the Darling family, one of the series' most enduring recurring groups. The scene comes from Season 3, Episode 25, titled "The Darlings Are Coming," and shows the family forced to pull over in Mayberry after their car's radiator fails, prompting Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith, to arrive and investigate the situation.

The clip centers on that first encounter between Andy and the Darlings, setting the stage for the family's introduction to Mayberry life. According to the episode description, the mechanical breakdown is what draws Andy into their orbit, giving viewers the origin point for a family that would go on to become a recurring presence in the town.

The footage keeps its focus on the roadside interaction, letting the setup of the episode carry the scene without revealing how the rest of the visit unfolds. The moment is framed specifically as the Darling family's legendary first appearance, positioning the clip as a look back at where their Mayberry story began.

The episode is available to stream as part of THE Andy Griffith SHOW's full run on Paramount+, which carries the series alongside other classic and current programming on the platform.

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