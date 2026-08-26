THE 41ST ANNUAL STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS Set to Air on BET, Hosted by Kirk Franklin

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Gospel music's greatest night returns to BET. The 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, hosted by Kirk Franklin, airs on BET Sunday, August 30, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET, with an encore at 10:30 p.m. ET. Taped in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Spectrum Center under this year's theme, 'Feels Like Home,' the ceremony brings together gospel's most celebrated artists, trailblazers, and rising stars for a night of worship, inspiration, and world-class performances.

The broadcast delivers an all-star lineup of performances from Aaron Cole, Céjae, Darrel Walls, Jekalyn Carr, Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz featuring Isaac Carree and Jazze Pha, JustCordell, John P. Kee, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers, Melvin Crispell III, PJ Morton, Tye Tribbett featuring ABLAZE, Maranda Curtis, Marvin Sapp, William Murphy and Vincent Bohanan & SOV. Host Kirk Franklin will also take the stage for a special performance. Spanning traditional gospel, contemporary worship, choir music, and genre-blending collaborations, the lineup reflects the depth, diversity, and continued evolution of gospel music.

The evening will also honor two of gospel's most influential voices. Tasha Cobbs Leonard Will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award, and Pastor Mike Jr. will receive the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award.

Don Jackson, Founder of the Stellar Awards and Chairman of Central City Productions, Inc. previously shared, “As we celebrate the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, we are reminded that gospel music continues to be one of the most powerful forces for inspiration, healing, and hope in our communities. For more than four decades, the Stellar Awards have honored the artists, songwriters, musicians, and visionaries whose faith-filled contributions have shaped culture and touched lives around the world. As we begin this new chapter, we proudly celebrate the enduring legacy of gospel music while embracing the next generation of voices who will carry its message forward for years to come.”

'Gospel music brings community, culture, and connection together like nothing else, and that's what makes BET its perfect home,' said Louis Carr, President, BET. 'We're honored to celebrate the artists and creators whose gift moves millions, and to bring gospel's greatest night to our audience.'

The 41st Stellar Gospel Music Awards show is executive produced by Don Jackson with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Producer and Executive in Charge of Production; Michael A. Johnson as Producer and Director, Erin Johnson-Pressley as Talent Producer, and Daniel Moore as Music Director.

The celebration will make its national cable premiere on BET on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET before expanding to audiences nationwide through broadcast television syndication from September 5 through September 27, 2026.

For more information, visit stellarawards.com and join the conversation using the hashtag #TheStellars.

About BET Media Group

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together.

Through a portfolio of brands—including BET, BET Her, BET Studios, and VH1—along with FAST channels such as BET Tyler Perry Comedy, BET Tyler Perry Drama, BET Comedy Movies, BET Cinema, BET Classics, BET Visionaries, BET Throwbacks, and BET Pluto, BET connects audiences across cable, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms. For more information, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms.

About The Stellar Network

Launched in April of 2023 under the management of Central City Productions, Inc., The Stellar Network fills the void for a family-friendly, entertainment, lifestyle network targeting Black audiences. The Stellar Network is the first in uplifting content with positive, inspirational, and entertainment programming. Stellar's goal is to be the most preferred network to Black audiences in the country. The Stellar Network can be found on Charter Spectrum, Verizon Fios, Vizio & Vizio WatchFree+ (app), and Xumo Play. For more information visit www.stellartv.com.

About Central City Productions

Founded in 1970 by Don Jackson, Chicago-based Central City Productions, Inc. is a national broadcast television producer, programmer, and syndicator of its exclusively owned African-American programming. Celebrating over 55 years of broadcasting Black excellence with uplifting and entertaining original television content, CCP's award-winning television programs include the Black Music Honors, Stellar Tribute to the Holidays, Black College Quiz Show Series, America's Black Forum, Mentoring Kings and Queens, and Black History Honors among many others. For more information, visit www.ccptv.com.

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