TENZING Film Premieres with Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe at New York Event
Director Jennifer Peedom's film stars Genden Phuntsok as TENZING Norgay, with Caitríona Balfe and Willem Dafoe in supporting roles.
Apple Original Films celebrated the New York premiere of 'Tenzing,' which will premiere in select theaters on October 9, 2026 and stream globally on Apple TV on October 16, 2026. In attendance were stars Tom Hiddleston, Genden Phuntsok, Willem Dafoe, Thinley Lhamo and Tenzin Jigmey along with director/producer Jennifer Peedom, writer/producer Luke Davies, producer Liz Watts and cinematographer Stefan Duscio. Additional guests included Head of Features at Apple, Matt Dentler, content creators Maggie Hill, Andrew Thomson, Reagan Yorke and Adriana Durdynets, descendant of Tenzing Norgay Dhamey Tenzing and more.
Based on true events, 'Tenzing' chronicles the little-known story of Tenzing Norgay (Genden Phuntsok), a gifted Himalayan climber who, alongside New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary (Tom Hiddleston), became the first to summit Mount Everest. Encouraged by his wife Dawa (Thinley Lhamo), Tenzing finds an ally in expedition secretary Jill Henderson (Caitríona Balfe). Together, they persuade Colonel John Hunt (Willem Dafoe) that Tenzing belongs on the British climbing team, rather than merely serving it. Where Western climbers see 'Everest' as something to be conquered, Tenzing reveres 'Chomolungma' as the sacred mother goddess. What follows is an ascent defined as much by the tensions between backgrounds, classes and competing ambitions as by the perils of the mountain itself. But high above the world, empire, rank and aspiration fall away, leaving two outsiders bound by mutual respect and trust — and for Tenzing, the fulfillment of both a life-long dream and a spiritual calling. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Jennifer Peedom, 'Tenzing' is a story of greatness that refuses to be diminished — and the love that makes it possible.
Credits
Directed by | Jennifer Peedom
Screenplay by | Luke Davies
Produced by | Liz Watts, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Jennifer Peedom, Luke Davies, Desray Armstrong
Executive Produced by | Norbu Tenzing, Simon Gillis, David Michôd
Starring | Genden Phuntsok, Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe, Caitríona Balfe, Tenzin Dalha, Thinley Lhamo
Photo Credit: Apple
Photo Credit: Apple
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