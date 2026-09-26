Matthew McConaughey Addresses Woody Harrelson Brothers Rumor, Talks New Show BROTHERS
The actor also faced off against Alix Earle in a game of Pup Quiz.
Matthew McConaughey tackled one of the internet's more persistent celebrity rumors during a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, addressing the long-circulating claim that he and actor Woody Harrelson are secretly brothers. The conversation with host Jimmy Fallon gave McConaughey a chance to weigh in directly on the theory that has followed the two actors for years.
Beyond the Harrelson question, McConaughey used the appearance to discuss his new show Brothers, giving Fallon's audience details on the project he has been developing. The title alone invited an easy connection back to the Harrelson rumor, and McConaughey worked through both topics during the segment.
The visit also included a lighter segment, with McConaughey joining social media personality Alix Earle for a round of Pup Quiz, a game format built around canine trivia and guesswork. The pairing offered a change of pace from the interview portion, putting McConaughey in a head-to-head competition rather than a straightforward conversation with Fallon.
Between the brothers rumor, the new show and the Pup Quiz round with Earle, the appearance covered a mix of personal history and current projects for McConaughey, giving viewers several distinct segments within a single visit to the desk.
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