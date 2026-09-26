Julia Stiles Reflects on Her 'Save the Last Dance' Legacy and a Dancing Comeback

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Julia Stiles sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to talk about stepping back into dance and looking back on the film that first introduced audiences to her moves on screen, 'Save the Last Dance.' The conversation gave Hudson and the studio audience a chance to hear Stiles reflect on a role that has remained closely tied to her career years after its release.

Much of the segment centered on Stiles revisiting her history as a dancer, with the actress discussing what it has meant to return to that discipline after time away from it. The conversation traced her connection to 'Save the Last Dance,' the film that established her as a performer capable of carrying both dramatic and physical demands on screen.

Stiles used the appearance to speak candidly about the process of getting back into dancing shape and what that comeback has looked like for her personally. The discussion offered a direct look at how she approaches revisiting a physical skill set that first defined a major chapter of her career.

The segment closed with Stiles reflecting on how the film continues to resonate with fans who first discovered her through it, tying her current dancing comeback back to the role that started it all.

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