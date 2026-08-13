TEA WITH JUDI DENCH to Return to Sky Arts With Sir Ian McKellen
Produced by Mindhouse, the special continues its focus on conversation and storytelling.
By: Rachel Stone
Sky Arts has confirmed that TEA WITH Judi Dench will return with Sir Ian McKellen as its guest. The new special, produced by Mindhouse, follows the previous run and continues its focus on conversation, storytelling, and friendship as Judi Dench welcomes another notable performer into her home.
Sky today confirms Tea with Judi Dench returns to Sky Arts with legendary guest, Sir Ian McKellen, on Monday 31st August.
The series previously drew attention for its intimate format, pairing Judi Dench with prominent guests for unscripted conversation.
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