TBS Programming: Week Of 5-18-20

TBS Programming Alert

Week of May 18

AMERICAN DAD!



Monday, May 18, at 10:00pm ET/PT

"Brave Noob World"

Stan and Steve enter an e-sports game tournament to save the world. The rest of THE FAMILY get stuck in a banister.

CONAN

Monday, May 18, through Thursday, May 21 at 11:00pm ET/PT

CONAN will air new episodes shot remotely on an iPhone, without an audience and with guest interviews being filmed via video chat. O'Brien's production staff will remain working from home.

The Last O.G.



Tuesday, May 19 at 10:30pm ET/PT

"In Da Club"

When Tray's relationship advice to Paul fails, Tray and company decide to take him out to the club so he can let loose and find himself.

THE MISERY INDEX

Thursday, May 21 at 10:30pm ET/PT

"UK vs US Special"

After some heated UK vs US banter, Jameela and the Tenderloins find out once and for all which of these great nations is truly the most miserable. Plus, Jameela has a big surprise fail for the Tenderloins.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You