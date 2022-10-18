TAMRON HALL Ties a 4-Month High in Total Viewers

During the week of Oct. 3, 2022, "Tamron Hall" tied a 4-month high in Total Viewers (974,000) - since the week of 6/6/22. "Tamron Hall" matched its prior week's delivery across all key Nielsen measures: Households (0.7 rating), Total Viewers (974,000) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).

"Tamron Hall" improved over the comparable week last year in Total Viewers (+3% - 974,000 vs. 943,000) and held 100% of its year-ago delivery in Households (0.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).

"Tamron Hall" delivered its 2nd-most-watched telecast so far this season on Tuesday (1.094 million Total Viewers on 10/4/22). Tuesday's episode featured guests Niecy Nash-Betts and "hersband" Jessica Betts.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.