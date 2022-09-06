Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TAMRON HALL Returns For All-New Fourth Season

TAMRON HALL Returns For All-New Fourth Season

The new season will kick off today, September 6.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

Tamron Hall, recently honored with the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for the second time in three seasons, will return with season four of her nationally syndicated daytime talk show on Tuesday, September 6 (check local listings).

Fresh off receiving a record four Daytime Emmy nominations, this season of "Tamron Hall" will be branded the golden hour. Inspired by that moment when the skyline seems to glow, Tamron Hall will lean on her journalist background, shining a light on the inspiring stories that need to be told.

The all-new season will kick off the show's September "Wildest Dreams" month with a premiere celebration featuring the cast of Summer's runaway hit "P-Valley" and unbelievable giveaways, including making one young woman's wish to be on Broadway come true.

Further cementing the Emmy-nominated show's unique lane of balancing traditional daytime with current news headlines, Tamron travels to her home state of Texas to meet with Uvalde parents who tragically lost their daughter in the horrifying shooting at Robb Elementary, along with survivors of THE ATTACK as they face the reality of a new school year.

Then, the show will feature a daytime exclusive interview with Casey Hammer, estranged aunt of actor Armie Hammer, who shares why she is advocating for survivors of abuse and exposing her family's darkest secrets in the Discovery+ docuseries "House Of Hammer." Later this month, for the first time Tamron will travel with viewers and surprise two ultimate fans with a trip of a lifetime to see R&B sensation Usher in Las Vegas for his residency "My Way."

The exciting September lineup also includes former "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy, actor John Boyega ("The Woman King"), actress Letitia Wright ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "The Silent Twins"), Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman, and many more.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Tamron Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


NBC Announces OPEN HOUSE Season 15 Premiere DateNBC Announces OPEN HOUSE Season 15 Premiere Date
September 6, 2022

Each week, in celebration of aspiration and inspiration, host and licensed real estate agent Sara Gore takes audiences inside some of the most jaw-dropping and one-of-a-kind properties on and off the market, where viewers meet the innovative designers, architects and envelope-pushing creatives who call these places home. Watch a video teaser now!
Multi-GRAMMY Winner Eliane Elias Returns to Bossa Nova Roots on 'Quietude'Multi-GRAMMY Winner Eliane Elias Returns to Bossa Nova Roots on 'Quietude'
September 6, 2022

A showcase of Eliane’s sensuous Portuguese vocals, Quietude arrives after two brilliant recordings that reveal what an adventurous, multifaceted artist she is. 2019’s Love Stories featured soft-focused classic songs and originals mostly sung in English and arranged with full orchestral momentum.
Jake Paul to Face UFC Great and Professional Boxer Anderson Silva in Global Matchup Live on Showtime PPVJake Paul to Face UFC Great and Professional Boxer Anderson Silva in Global Matchup Live on Showtime PPV
September 6, 2022

Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME SPORTS have shared that international superstar and serial risk-taker Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will face the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on UFC legend and professional boxer Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, October 29 live on SHOWTIME PPV.
REVOLUSHN to Release Their Third Full-Length Album '3'REVOLUSHN to Release Their Third Full-Length Album '3'
September 6, 2022

This new REVOLUSHN album highlights their influences including Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, The Black Keys, Lady Gaga, Manaskin, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and more. 3 was recorded at Swamptone Studios in Northern California, Cypher Sound Studios in Kansas City, MO, Hailer Studios in Los Angeles, and Coast Mastering in Berkeley, CA.
ME TIME is The Most Viewed Title on Netflix This WeekME TIME is The Most Viewed Title on Netflix This Week
September 6, 2022

This week viewers reconnected with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in Me Time. The comedy was #1 on the English Films List and the most viewed title this week with 56.56M hours viewed. Summer of Love may be winding down, but love is still in the air as Love in the Villa debuted with 41.22M hours viewed.