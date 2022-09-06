TAMRON HALL Returns For All-New Fourth Season

Tamron Hall, recently honored with the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for the second time in three seasons, will return with season four of her nationally syndicated daytime talk show on Tuesday, September 6 (check local listings).

Fresh off receiving a record four Daytime Emmy nominations, this season of "Tamron Hall" will be branded the golden hour. Inspired by that moment when the skyline seems to glow, Tamron Hall will lean on her journalist background, shining a light on the inspiring stories that need to be told.

The all-new season will kick off the show's September "Wildest Dreams" month with a premiere celebration featuring the cast of Summer's runaway hit "P-Valley" and unbelievable giveaways, including making one young woman's wish to be on Broadway come true.

Further cementing the Emmy-nominated show's unique lane of balancing traditional daytime with current news headlines, Tamron travels to her home state of Texas to meet with Uvalde parents who tragically lost their daughter in the horrifying shooting at Robb Elementary, along with survivors of THE ATTACK as they face the reality of a new school year.

Then, the show will feature a daytime exclusive interview with Casey Hammer, estranged aunt of actor Armie Hammer, who shares why she is advocating for survivors of abuse and exposing her family's darkest secrets in the Discovery+ docuseries "House Of Hammer." Later this month, for the first time Tamron will travel with viewers and surprise two ultimate fans with a trip of a lifetime to see R&B sensation Usher in Las Vegas for his residency "My Way."

The exciting September lineup also includes former "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy, actor John Boyega ("The Woman King"), actress Letitia Wright ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "The Silent Twins"), Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman, and many more.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Tamron Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.