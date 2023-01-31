Superprod's HOME SWEET ROME Movie Musical Wraps Production with International Platforms on Board

The music-filled live-action comedy Home Sweet Rome! has wrapped production and is scheduled to take flight across Europe and Canada on platforms including the BBC in the U.K., RAI in Italy, Wildbrain's Family Channel in Canada and ARD in Germany, through its affiliate One Gate Media, and on HBO Max for the U.S.

The coming-of-age series is based on a concept from one of the most distinct voices in kids' entertainment, three-time Emmy®-nominee, Michael Poryes, creator of Hannah Montana and That's So Raven.

Shot entirely on location in Rome and featuring exciting original songs in each episode, the series is unique in its blending of American and European sensibilities. Home Sweet Rome! is an Italian-Canadian co-production by Italy's Red Monk Studio, a SUPERPROD Group company, and Canada's First Generation Films.

Superights, the international distribution arm of SUPERPROD focused on premium kids and family content, is distributing Home Sweet Rome!

In a breakout role, Kensington Tallman (Drama Club) is Lucy, a 13-year-old American girl who finds herself living in Rome with her dad and new stepmom Francesca (Italian actor and singer, Eleonora Facchini), who happens to be a famous Italian pop star. As Lucy learns to adapt to her new city, new school, and new life, she's also navigating through the growing pains of being a teenager, and the additional challenge of her best friend, Kyla, being 6000 miles away.

"We are proud to bring an authentic Italian sensibility along with wonderful original music to the series," says Citaristi. "As our production is based in Rome with international cast members, audiences will feel they are on this European adventure along with our heroine, where heartwarming moments of unfamiliar situations and attitudes reveal that coming of age is a universal experience."

Clément Calvet says, "Superprod subsidiary Red Monk has put together an outstanding team drawing from the best creative talent in Italy in front of and behind the camera. Their collaboration with Matt, Courtney and our Canadian partners is exciting to see."

Jérémie Fajner adds, "This show extends Superights' relationship with some of the leading groups in Kids TV. We couldn't be prouder working with HBO Max, RAI, ARD, Wildbrain Television and the BBC."

Home Sweet Rome! is developed and written by Degrassi alums, Humanitas winner Matt Huether and Daytime® Emmy-nominee Courtney Jane Walker, who both serve as showrunners.

The series is executive produced by Pedro Citaristi of Red Monk Studio and Christina Piovesan of Canada's First Generation Films, along with Doug Schwalbe, Jérémie Fajner, and Clément Calvet of SUPERPROD Group, Matt Huether, Courtney Jane Walker, Riccardo Neri and Michael Poryes. The production is helmed by Award-winning Italian-Canadian director, Stefan Scaini, alongside two Italian directors, Cecilia Albertini and Margherita Ferri.