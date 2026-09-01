Sundance Film Festival to Open Ticket Sales for 2027 Edition

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The Sundance Film Festival will be held in person in Boulder, Colorado, from January 21-31, 2027, and online across the country from January 28-31.

Plans for the 2027 Festival are outlined on the Festival website, which includes key dates, a letter from Festival Director Eugene Hernandez, accessibility information, and more.

Tickets and Passes

Festival ticketing options include passes, which offer unlimited screenings plus priority entry, and ticket packages, which include 10 tickets with early selection for screenings before single tickets go on sale. Single film tickets give access to a single film screening. New this year, the Encore Ticket Package and Matinee Ticket Package offer additional ways to see films at attractive prices.

Attendees 18-25 years old have exclusive access to the discounted Ignite Ticket Package. Additionally, new for 2027, enrolled students of all ages and attendees 18-25 years old can access discounted Ignite Single Film Tickets. Both options are presented by Adobe.

The Festival pass and ticket package sale begins October 15 at 10 a.m. MT. Those who join as a Member by October 1 gain access to a pre-sale on October 13 at 10 a.m. MT.

Sundance Institute Membership

Sundance Institute Members support the artists creating independent film while gaining benefits, including early access to Festival tickets, 20% off merchandise, a waived artist program application fee, or a discount on one Sundance Film Festival submission. Feature and episodic submissions for the 2027 Festival remain open. Members also receive a Sundance Institute-supported short delivered by email each month, along with access to a short film library.

Volunteering

Volunteer applications for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival are open. Volunteers support independent art and help provide experiences for Festival attendees as part of the effort to connect audiences with independent artists.

September Theatrical Releases

Sundance Institute-supported films from the 2025 and 2026 Festivals are arriving in theaters this month. TEENAGE WASTELAND, which premiered at the 2025 Festival, follows a group of teenagers who uncover a conspiracy involving toxic waste that was poisoning their community. Also opening are three films that premiered at the 2026 Festival: BARBARA FOREVER, a documentary highlighting the life and work of lesbian artist and activist Barbara Hammer; IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME, starring J. Alphonse Nicholson as a man trying to rebuild his fractured relationship with his wife (Danielle Brooks) and son (Bodhi Dell); and THE WEIGHT, featuring Ethan Hawke as a prisoner trying to reunite with his daughter during the Great Depression.

2026 Summer Labs

Sundance Institute Artist Programs Founding Senior Director Michelle Satter looked back on the eight programs that made up the 2026 summer labs season. The season began in April with the Native Lab at the Hotel Santa Fe in New Mexico and concluded with the Trans Possibilities Intensive in July, with each lab giving artists the opportunity to focus on their biggest creative challenges, amplify their unique voices, and move their projects forward.

Sundance Collab Courses and Events

Sundance Collab is offering 20% off all courses through 9/7 with Code: FALL20, one course per person. Upcoming courses and events include:

Screenwriting: From Outline to First Draft of Your Screenplay — September 14. A self-paced course to write a script and move from outline to a completed first draft. Registration: $595

Advisor Studio: Harnessing Improv for Script Development — September 17. Screenwriter, actor, and producer Kat O'Brien will guide participants through exploring the art of improvisation, connecting improv tools and techniques to writing practice, and offer insights and practical strategies to sustain project momentum. Registration: $10

Film Club, the monthly community-driven deep dive into the Sundance Film Festival, is dedicating September to Gregg Araki's THE DOOM GENERATION. The 1995 film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, stars Rose McGowan, James Duval, and Johnathon Schaech as outsiders who embark on a wild road trip. Film Club host and producer Kiva Reardon (SORRY, BABY) will lead a free, interactive event on Friday, September 25, at noon PT, delving into how the hallmarks of an Araki movie cohere in THE DOOM GENERATION.

Bundle offers are also available: the TV Writing: From Idea to Pilot bundle saves up to $195 and includes the TV Writing: Core Elements and TV Writing: From Outline to First Draft of Your Pilot courses. The Short Film: Script to Screen bundle offers $190 off a package including Crafting Your Short Film Screenplay, Directing: Core Elements, and Film Producing: Core Elements.

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