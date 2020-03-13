Submissions for the 21st Ojai Film Festival Now Open

The Ojai Film Festival, ranked as one of the top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals on FilmFreeway, continues to grow in prestige as one of the country's premier destination festivals. The 10-day festival, November 5-15, showcases the best new films by emerging and established filmmakers from around the world. Both the film and screenplay competitions opened to submissions March 1.

"Our festival provides a valuable service to filmmakers," Artistic Director Steve Grumette said. "We give them access to a highly appreciative audience, including film industry professionals who can help guide their careers. We're particularly proud of the fact that over a dozen films first shown at the Ojai Film Festival went on to win great honors elsewhere, including Academy Awards and Nominations."

In the last 20 years 15 alumni received Academy Award nominations, two won an Oscar, and numerous others went on to gain distribution and win prestigious awards.

Attending filmmakers receive lodging and passes to Ojai Film Festival screenings, programs and Awards Ceremony. Winning filmmakers accept trophies for best-of category honors, and the Best Student Film prize comes with a Panavision camera rental package worth $60,000 USD.

Ojai Film Festival strives to embody their theme: "Enriching the Human Spirit through Film." The event provides audiences a diverse lineup of titles, many groundbreaking works otherwise inaccessible to the public. Past entries represent over 46 countries. Last year screeners combed a record-breaking almost 500 submissions of short and long narratives, short and long documentaries, and animations.

The allure of the beautiful mountains of the Ojai valley, a short drive from Los Angeles, draws high profile visitors who enjoy its quiet seclusion and artistic environment. Legendary Hollywood producer Peter Guber told the audience at a Toronto International Film Festival that "Ojai is the next Telluride." This speaks volumes about Ojai's growing importance on the festival circuit.

FILM DEADLINES AND FEES

Early deadline (April 1): Features $35, Shorts $30

Regular deadline (May 1): Features $45, Shorts $40

Late deadline (June 1): Features $55, Shorts $50

Extended Deadline (July 1) entry fees: Features $65, Shorts $60

SCREENPLAY DEADLINES AND FEES

Early deadline (March 31): $25/$20 Students

Regular deadline (April 30): $35/$25 Students

Late deadline (May 31): $45/$35 Students

Extended deadline (June 30): $55/$45 Students

To enter go to ojaifilmfestival.com/entries

Accepted entries will be notified in mid-August.





