Storage Wars to Return to A&E with All-New Season

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A&E's Storage Wars returns for an all-new season kicking off on Saturday, November 28 at 9pm ET/PT. This season, fans can expect jaw-dropping finds, emotional discoveries, surprise guests and appraisal adventures as experts reveal the stories and surprising payouts behind the season's most unforgettable items.

Diving back into the action this season, auctioneers Dan and Laura Dotson fire up the crowd as buyers battle to spend the least and score the biggest payoffs. Brandi Passante keeps everyone guessing with her snarky comments and seasoned instincts, weeding through clutter to spot the best unit of the day. Dave Hester picks up right where he left off, being a menace to the other buyers. Ivy Calvin keeps grinding, traveling all over the southland in search of tools and household gold. Kenny Crossley fights an uphill battle, staying determined even as bids soar against him while Lisa DeLarios finally finds her footing— or so she thinks. Dusty and Lupe Riach merge her fashion savvy with his storage know-how, becoming a nearly unstoppable duo and newcomer Emily Pokoj continues to prove she can compete with the best. But everything gets turned upside down with the return of Mary Padian, popping in from Texas to stock her online store and sending shockwaves through the buyers. The bids are high but the stakes are even higher!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 08 Hrs 27 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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