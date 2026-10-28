Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Storage Wars to Return to A&E with All-New Season
Dan and Laura Dotson return as auctioneers alongside buyers including Brandi Passante, Dave Hester, Ivy Calvin, and Mary Padian.
A&E's Storage Wars returns for an all-new season kicking off on Saturday, November 28 at 9pm ET/PT. This season, fans can expect jaw-dropping finds, emotional discoveries, surprise guests and appraisal adventures as experts reveal the stories and surprising payouts behind the season's most unforgettable items.
Diving back into the action this season, auctioneers Dan and Laura Dotson fire up the crowd as buyers battle to spend the least and score the biggest payoffs. Brandi Passante keeps everyone guessing with her snarky comments and seasoned instincts, weeding through clutter to spot the best unit of the day. Dave Hester picks up right where he left off, being a menace to the other buyers. Ivy Calvin keeps grinding, traveling all over the southland in search of tools and household gold. Kenny Crossley fights an uphill battle, staying determined even as bids soar against him while Lisa DeLarios finally finds her footing— or so she thinks. Dusty and Lupe Riach merge her fashion savvy with his storage know-how, becoming a nearly unstoppable duo and newcomer Emily Pokoj continues to prove she can compete with the best. But everything gets turned upside down with the return of Mary Padian, popping in from Texas to stock her online store and sending shockwaves through the buyers. The bids are high but the stakes are even higher!
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode