Starz Orders Third Season of RAISING KANAN Ahead of Season Two Premiere

STARZ orders a third season of its hit family crime drama series "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" ahead of the upcoming season two premiere on August 14, it was announced TODAY during its 2022 Summer Television Critics Association presentation. Production will begin this summer in New York. Averaging nearly 9M viewers across platforms in its debut season, the show had one of the best performing first seasons in STARZ history.

Set in the early 1990's, the third series in the "Power" Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character, "Kanan Stark," and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family's drug empire. It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of "Kanan" and Tony® Award winner Patina Miller (Into the Woods, "Madam Secretary") as his mother, Raquel "Raq" Thomas.

As previously announced, season two premieres on August 14 with episodes available weekly on Sundays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

"Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of 'Raising Kanan' to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love," said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ. "And we're thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai."

In addition to Miller and Curtis, the season two cast also includes Omar Epps ("House," Love and Basketball), London Brown ("Ballers"), Malcolm Mays ("Them," "Snowfall"), Joey Bada$$ (Two Distant Strangers), Hailey Kilgore ("Amazing Stories"), Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring) and Antonio Ortiz ("High Fidelity," "The Sinner").

Sascha Penn will return as showrunner and executive producer for season three of "Raising Kanan." The "Power" Universe series are executive produced by creator and showrunner of the original "Power," which inspired the full universe- Courtney A. Kemp- through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra and Natasha Gray also serve as executive producers for season three. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.