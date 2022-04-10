Stars of black-ish Celebrated Series Finale at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

The stars and producers of ABC's Emmy® Award-nominated comedy series, "black-ish," gathered for a red-carpet, series finale event at Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 9. Following a screening of the series finale episode, ANDSCAPE's Kelley Carter moderated a panel conversation featuring series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris, executive producer and showrunner Courtney Lilly, executive producer and star Anthony Anderson, and stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Jenifer Lewis, as well as Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture Curator, Damion Thomas. The program also included performances from Howard University's vocal jazz ensemble, "Afro Blue."

Throughout its farewell season, "black-ish" continues to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

Created by Kenya Barris, "black-ish" is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Watch episodes of "black-ish" on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. Follow "black-ish" (#blackish) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

﻿