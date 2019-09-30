Stars Hit The Town In Westfield On Friday October 4

The Westfield International Film Festival encourages artists of all ages to chase their dreams. The festival seeks to honor those who pursue their passions. As such, three young filmmakers, actors, and content creators will be honored as 2019 Westfield International Film Festival 'Rising Stars.'

Luca Malacrino, BAFTA Newcomer and star/producer of Amazon Prime's feature film, "Elephants." The film is a recent inductee into the Oscars Core Museum Collection.

Amanda Bear, creator and star of "Bumbld," one of the Marie-Claire recognized 10 Amazing Web Series.

Collin Kelly-Sordelet, star of the Tony Award Winning Broadway show, "The Ferryman" and Sting's Tony-nominated "The Last Ship."

Mayor Shelley Brindle, former Executive VP of HBO, a veteran of the entertainment industry herself, will join the honorees at a special dinner hosted by Feast Catering and Café. The festival and THE MAYOR honor these emerging talents and encourage them to continue realizing their dreams.

"I'm thrilled to join these rising stars as we celebrate the vital role that the arts play in our community," said Westfield Mayor Shelley Brindle. "To have the Westfield Film Festival right here in town is beneficial to all of us, and I look forward to this becoming an annual event that continues to grow in scale and stature."

Feast Catering and Café owner, Stephen Bigmore, is a huge supporter of the arts and chooses to honor the talents of festival stars and filmmakers the best way he knows how, by crafting a magnificent feast. A valued sponsor of the Westfield International Film Festival, Feast Café will host a delicious private dinner for festival honorees and special guests on Friday, October 4th before the festival's Gala Celebration.

"Westfield International Film Festival admires the tenacity needed to succeed in the entertainment industry and we see that in these up-and-coming stars. We look forward to the creations they will gift the world in the future." says Festival Director, Gina Marie Rodriguez.

The four-day festival is a celebration of film and those who create them. Filmmakers from across the country will gather at the James Ward Mansion in Westfield, NJ to share their films and meet their audiences. Attending filmmakers will participate in Q&A's with festival guests.

The full festival schedule can be found at westfieldfilmfest.com/festival. Ticket prices range from $15-90 and are available on the website.

We are the parent organization that produces the Westfield International Film Festival. We believe that film can reach the mind and soul in ways nothing else can. For this reason, we offer seminars and workshops intended to engage and educate aspiring filmmakers. Additionally, we present films that strive to promote equality, champion the oppressed and promote open-mindedness. Our intent is to highlight and encourage the artistic endeavors of women and minorities in and out of the film industry.

Big Dreams and Silver Screens, Inc. is a registered non-profit corporation in the state of New Jersey in the process of filing for federal tax exempt status. Upon receipt, Big Dreams and Silver Screens, Inc.'s federal tax exempt status will be retroactive back to its date of incorporation.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You