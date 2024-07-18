Staci Griesbach's Original Holiday Song Makes Film Debut in Hallmark's A VERY VERMONT CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s Christmas in July and vocalist Staci Griesbach’s popular holiday hit “You and Me at Christmastime” will make its feature film debut in the new A Very Vermont Christmas on HALLMARK CHANNEL on July 20th at 8/7c. Starring Katie Leclerc and Ryan McPartlin, the film follows a local champion skier and Vermont brew master as they team up to save her family’s business. Griesbach’s holiday hit will be featured in the film, playing up the joy of love during the Christmas season.

“This single is all about the joy of snuggling up with someone you love at the holidays, and I couldn’t be more thrilled than to have the song featured in Hallmark’s Christmas in July series,” said vocalist and singer-songwriter Staci Griesbach, who also wrote the original lyrics and music. “When I wrote the song, I envisioned it finding a home in a holiday feature film, so this is really exciting.”

“You and Me at Christmastime” is the lead single off Griesbach’s 2024 holiday album entitled “Christmastime.” The track features Staci Griesbach on vocals, Tamir Hendelman on piano, Kevin Axt on bass, Jake Reed on drums and Larry Koonse on guitar. The track was mixed by Steve Genewick and mastered at Bakery Mastering in Los Angeles.

John Stimpson directed the film based on the script by Killington, Vermont natives Pam Rice and Steve Kent. The project was a collaboration between Stimpson’s H9 Films and Moody Independent in association with Off Camera Entertainment. “I loved this project from the day it came across my desk,” said Stimpson. “It brings together two of my favorite things, skiing and beer at Christmastime. What could be better!” Stimpson is also responsible for the holiday offerings Letters to Santa, A Cape Cod Christmas and Christmas on Ice just to name a few.

The film will have additional airings on Hallmark Channel on July 21st (6/5c), July 27th (12/11c) and July 30th (9/8c) and again starting in late November running up to the Christmas holiday. At that time, Griesbach will have additional new holiday favorites to share with fans.

“For musicians who love the holidays, Christmas in July is a regular thing as we’re in the studio. I’ve already written some new material this year and have a few goodies in my holiday bag that I’m eager to share with folks this Holiday season as well,” Griesbach added. “Santa comes back every year, whether you’re naughty or nice, so it’s a fun season to write around. Plus, it just happens to be my favorite time of the year.”

Listen to the song here:

About Staci Griesbach

Staci Griesbach is a Los Angeles-based vocalist and singer-songwriter bringing together her passion for Country Music and Jazz as she specializes in reimagining the Great American Songbook of Country Music in the style of Jazz. Griesbach’s Songbook series features the music of Patsy Cline, Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, and her most recent full-length album, My George Jones Songbook. Rolling Stone lauded Griesbach’s first single “Walkin’ After Midnight” off her 2019 debut album My Patsy Cline Songbook as “a gorgeous jazz interpretation.” DownBeat magazine gave her George Jones album a four-star review and has said “Griesbach achieves her aim of paying tribute not through imitation, but by exploring new possibilities through new artistry.” Griesbach’s latest release is Christmastime, a 2024 holiday album featuring four original songs. For more, visit www.StaciGriesbach.com.

