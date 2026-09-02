Springer Opera House to Launch Classic Film Series on New PATIO

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The Springer Opera House is bringing family-friendly movies to the PATIO this fall with the launch of its Springer Classic Film Series: Movies Under The Stars sponsored by The Locals Real Estate Group, offering the community a chance to enjoy free movie nights at its new outdoor performance venue.

The series will feature Beetlejuice on Oct. 3. and A Goofy Movie on Nov. 14. at 8:00 PM. Movie nights are free and open to the public, and families are encouraged to attend. The Springer will provide some seating, and concessions will be available for purchase throughout the events. No outside food or drinks.

For the comfort and safety of all guests, children must be accompanied by an adult. Outside coolers, carts and wagons are not permitted. Guests may bring blankets for use during the screenings.

The Patio Is Also Available for Fall/Winter Rentals

The Springer is also opening the PATIO for rentals this fall and winter. The space recently played an important role in the Springer Academy's programming, providing additional classroom space during what was one of the Academy's most successful seasons to date.

Now, the PATIO is available for organizations, groups and individuals looking for a unique outdoor venue for events and gatherings.

More information about PATIO rentals is available at springeroperahouse.org under the Rentals tab, or by contacting Kevan Baxley at kbaxley@springeroperahouse.org.

Located in Columbus, Georgia, the Springer Opera House is a regional producing theatre company housed within a 155-year-old National Historic Landmark. As one of only seven producing theatres in the country to enjoy such a unique setting, the Springer has a rich history of cultural preservation and artistic excellence. Recognized as the State Theatre of Georgia during its 100th Anniversary Season in 1971, the Springer is committed to making the performing arts accessible to all, using theatre as a vehicle for education, entertainment and community enrichment, all while honoring its place as one of Georgia's most treasured historic landmarks. For more information, visit springeroperahouse.org.

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