A GOOFY MOVIE to Return to El Capitan Theatre with Live Stage Show

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Disney's A GOOFY MOVIE is set to return to the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for a special engagement, with Max and Goofy appearing live on stage ahead of screenings. A fan event screening is scheduled, offering two ticket package options, alongside daily showtimes for the full run of the film.

There is a fan event screening Friday, August 21 at 7pm. There are 2 ticket packages available for this screening.

A General Ticket is $35 and includes a reserved seat, popcorn, fountain drink and event credential

A Powerline Pack Ticket is $75 and includes a reserved seat, priority entry, Powerline Max Popcorn Bucket with popcorn, fountain drink and event credential

All seats are reserved.

About Disney's 'A Goofy Movie'

'A Goofy Movie' is a classic blend of irresistible characters, unforgettable music, and an endearing modern-day story about how the lovable Goof bonds with his teenage son Max on a hilarious cross-country road trip. En route to the ol' fishing hole, they find themselves up to their floppy ears in misadventure!

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, visit www.ElCapitanTheatre.com.

Daily showtimes for A GOOFY MOVIE are set for 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm, with tickets priced at $20 for all ages and a Family Pack available for four tickets. Tickets are on sale now through the El Capitan Theatre and Fandango.

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