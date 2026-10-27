Soul Patrol to Open at IFC Center, Sundance Winner

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SOUL PATROL, winner of the Directing Award for U.S. Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival, opens in New York City on November 6 at IFC Center, with a nationwide rollout beginning November 11.

J.M. Harper's documentary depicts the Vietnam War's first Black special operations team as its surviving members reunite to tell their untold story, revealing a hidden chapter of military history and exploring whether confronting the past can heal old wounds.

SOUL PATROL uncovers a hidden chapter of American military history by focusing on the Vietnam War's first Black special ops team, an elite unit operating deep behind enemy lines. With unprecedented access to this once-secretive group of African-American veterans, director J.M. Harper reconstructs their journey with an immediacy rarely seen in Vietnam War storytelling, using raw Super 8 footage, photographs, and audio recordings from their personal archives.

Opening on the war's 50th anniversary, the surviving members reunite in a hotel that becomes a surreal liminal space, where memory, brotherhood, and unresolved trauma collide. As the men reflect on their experiences, the film interrogates the contradictions of fighting for freedom abroad while facing inequality at home. Winner of the Directing Award for U.S. Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival, Soul Patrol is not just a war story, but a reckoning – an intimate portrait of survival, memory, and the enduring cost of war on those asked to fight it.

Opening Weekend Q&A Screenings at IFC Center

Sneak Preview: Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:30pm, with a Q&A with director J.M. Harper & Ed Emanuel

Opening Night: Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:15pm, with a Q&A with director J.M. Harper & Ed Emanuel

More information and showtimes are available on the IFC Center website. A full list of playdates is available here.

About the Film

SOUL PATROL

Directed by: J.M. Harper (AS WE SPEAK)

Produced by: J.M. Harper, Sam Bisbee, Peter Bittenbender, Nas, and Danielle Massie

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Run Time: 98 minutes







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