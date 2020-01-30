Sophia Reyes Guest Stars on THE BOLD TYPE

Chart-topping Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer and actress Sofia Reyes finds courage with original song "Brave," which is featured during Reyes' appearance on tonight's episode of THE BOLD TYPE on Freeform at 9pm. The show follows the lives of three close friends living in New York City as they navigate their career, sexuality, identity and ultimately find their own voice in a sea of intimidating leaders. "Brave" is available exclusively on Reyes' Youtube channel here.

In tonight's episode titled "#scarlet," Reyes guest stars as Bella Diaz, a singer who had met Kat Edison when they were both starting their careers. With her new album set to be released, Bella crosses paths with Kat who must face her own regret over not helping Bella go public with her sexuality. Bella doesn't hold Kat accountable and has come to terms with the pressure to stick to societal norms in order to appease corporate interest and in the end, Bella privately shares "Brave" with Kat, the first song she wrote about falling in love with a woman. Their interaction makes Kat even more determined to help the next person she meets like Bella.

"Brave" follows Reyes' 2019 hit "R.I.P." with international superstars Rita Ora and Anitta, which has over 150 million Youtube views to date. Reyes also found success with "1,2,3" (feat.Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto), which is certified RIAA Platinum in the U.S. The song has been heard in advertising campaigns for Jeep and Target while the official video has over half a billion views on YouTube.

Born in Monterrey, Mexico, 24-year-old Reyes was signed as a teenager and released her chart-topping debut album, Louder! In 2017. Louder! entered the Latin Albums chart at No. 1 and is certified RIAA Platinum. Louder! includes the No. 1 hits "Muévelo" feat. Wisin, "Conmigo (Rest of Your Life)," and "Sólo yo" with Prince Royce. Billboard recently selected Reyes for their "Next Up New Artists" program and included the Warner Music Latina artist on their "20 Hot Latin Acts in Their 20's" list. Reyes has been featured in campaigns for Pepsi, Garnier, Jeep, Spectrum and Target.





