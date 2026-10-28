Sophia Bush Opens Up On New Memoir, Love And Her Platform

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Sophia Bush appeared on TODAY to discuss her new memoir, "And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes From a Life in Progress," describing the book as an effort at peeling back the curtain on her own life. During the conversation, Bush talked about what she would tell her younger self while working on "One Tree Hill," along with her experiences navigating love and heartbreak under public scrutiny.

Bush also spoke about finding her voice in Hollywood, framing the memoir as part of a broader examination of her personal and professional path. The conversation touched on how she has used her platform throughout her career, connecting her activism to the themes explored in the book.

Much of the interview centered on the memoir itself, with Bush addressing how she approached writing candidly about difficult chapters of her life, including her time in the public eye during her television career and the personal relationships that played out under media attention.

Bush used the appearance to expand on the book's framing as a work still in progress, tying the title directly to her reflections on growth, visibility, and the ongoing process of defining herself beyond roles audiences have seen her play.

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