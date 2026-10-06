Slayyyter Explains Why She Thought wor$t woman in america Would Be Her Last Album
The pop artist traces her stage name back to Dazed and Confused during a late night sit down.
Slayyyter discussed the making of her music and the mindset behind her album wor$t woman in america during a recent appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. Speaking with host Seth Meyers, the singer revealed that she once thought the record would end up being her last, giving viewers insight into the uncertainty she felt around the project at the time.
The conversation also traced the origins of her stage name back to the film Dazed and Confused, offering a glimpse into how she landed on the moniker she now performs under. Slayyyter used the appearance to share a more personal side of her life outside of music, detailing an ongoing hobby of collecting vintage showgirl costumes.
Much of the discussion balanced the artist's creative process with these lighter, personal details, as she walked Meyers through how her interests outside the studio inform her public persona. The showgirl costume collection in particular stood out as an unexpected pastime for the pop artist, who described it as a pursuit she maintains alongside her music career.
The appearance gave Slayyyter room to speak candidly about the pressures that shaped wor$t woman in america, pairing that reflection with lighter moments about fashion and nostalgia that rounded out the conversation.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...