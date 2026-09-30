Eric Idle Recalls Singing Monty Python Song for Queen Elizabeth II in a Tutu

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Eric Idle shared the story of singing a Monty Python song while dressed in a tutu for an audience that included Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III, recounting the moment during an appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. Idle described the unusual royal performance to host Seth Meyers, offering a look back at one of the more surreal moments of his long comedy career.

Idle is a co-founder of the Monty Python comedy troupe, and he spoke with Meyers about the group's origins as part of the wide-ranging conversation. The discussion gave viewers insight into how Idle's decades in sketch comedy have shaped his later work, including his current writing projects.

Much of the appearance centered on Idle's life in France, where he discussed building a home and the experiences that inspired his new book, Idle in Provence: A Brief History of Thyme. He walked Meyers through details of settling into the region and how that period of his life became material for the book.

The conversation moved between Idle's Monty Python history and his more recent domestic life abroad, giving audiences a fuller picture of what has occupied him since the troupe's early days. His account of the royal performance stood out as a rare, specific anecdote from a career that has spanned stage, screen, and now travel writing.

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