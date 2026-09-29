Christopher Abbott Was Already a Fan of EAST OF EDEN Before Joining Netflix Adaptation

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Christopher Abbott revealed he was already a fan of East of Eden before landing a role in the Netflix adaptation of the John Steinbeck novel, sharing that detail during a recent appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. The actor spoke with host Seth Meyers about what it was like to step into a story he already knew well once the project came together for the streaming platform.

Abbott also used the conversation to touch on his other current projects, including his role as the X-Men character Professor X, giving viewers a glimpse into another major property he has joined. The wide-ranging chat balanced his screen work with more personal territory, as Abbott discussed his enthusiasm for the New York Knicks amid the 2026 NBA Finals.

The appearance gave Abbott room to move between his career and his personal interests, pairing talk of the Netflix adaptation with his thoughts on basketball as the Knicks made their Finals run. His comments on Professor X offered fans a look at how he is approaching a character tied to the X-Men franchise.

Throughout the segment, Abbott kept the focus on how his familiarity with East of Eden as a reader shaped his approach to the adaptation, while also fielding Meyers' questions about his basketball loyalties and his other high-profile role.

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