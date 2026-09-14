Sister Wives Returns to TLC With Christine, Janelle, and Meri

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TLC's hit series SISTER WIVES returns with an all-new season as Christine, Janelle, and Meri continue navigating life after polygamy, each facing new opportunities, challenges, and unanswered questions. As a new era begins, the three women are forging their own paths while redefining what family looks like today. SISTER WIVES returns Sunday, October 4 at 10PM ET/PT on TLC.

This season follows each woman as she embraces life on her own terms. Janelle steps back into the dating world and explores a promising new relationship, opening herself up to the possibility of finding love again. Meri continues her search for companionship while exploring new experiences and gaining confidence in what she wants from her future. Meanwhile, Christine settles into married life with David, balancing her new world while continuing to discover new sides of their relationship.

While their journeys are separate, the women remain connected through their shared history. Throughout the season, Christine, Janelle, and Meri come together for gatherings and difficult conversations. Old wounds and unresolved feelings don't disappear overnight, and their relationships continue to evolve as they navigate what moving forward means for each of them.

The season also brings emotional milestones. The Browns return to Flagstaff to honor Garrison's memory at a memorial held at an animal shelter, creating a space for reflection, remembrance, and healing. Later, a long-discussed mini family reunion finally becomes a reality, bringing family members together and highlighting both the enduring bonds and ongoing complexities that continue to shape the Brown family.

Filled with heartfelt moments, unexpected developments, and deeply personal journeys, this season of SISTER WIVES follows Christine, Janelle, and Meri as they navigate love, loss, family, and the possibilities that come with starting over.

SISTER WIVES is produced by Figure 8 Films in association with Christopher Poole Productions for TLC.

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