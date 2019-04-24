ShowtimeÂ Announces Cast For New Pilot HOMBRE From Jonas Cuaron

executive producer and Golden Globe® winner Gael García Bernal (Mozart In The Jungle , Coco) for the emotional thriller, which is set to begin production at the end of April in Los Angeles. The project is created by Cuarón, who will also direct the pilot and serve as executive producer. HOMBRE is a co-production from SHOWTIME has announced the cast for HOMBRE, its new pilot from Academy Award® nominee Jonas Cuarón (Gravity). Marisé Alvarez (The Vessel), Greg Grunberg (A Star Is Born), Pepi Sonuga (Famous In Love), Adriana Santos (Taken) and Noah Reyes will joinexecutive producer andGolden Globe® winner Gael García Bernal (Mozart In The JungleCoco) for the emotional thriller, which is set to begin production at the end of April in Los Angeles. The project is created by Cuarón, who will also direct the pilot and serve as executive producer.HOMBRE is a co-production from Showtime and Makeready.

HOMBRE centers on a Mexican-American family man named Marcos Osuna (Bernal) who is living undocumented in the United States. When his wife Leticia is detained by ICE, Marcos, both desperate and resourceful , goes to unprecedented lengths to get her back. The project is an emotional thriller about a man enmeshed in a dangerous double life, contending with powerful forces set on thwarting his unwavering desire to unite his family.

Alvarez will play Marcos' smart and selfless wife Leticia, whose detention by ICE proves to be the ultimate test on her marriage and close-knit family. Sonuga will play Adanna, a kind-hearted undocumented immigrant from Nigeria who works with Marcos at a motel. Grunberg will play Norm, a friendly and well-intended ICE trainee. Santos will play Leticia's sister Teresa. Reyes will play Marco s' and Leticia's pre-adolescent son Anthony.

Alvarez recently appeared in the feature films The Vessel and Imprisoned, and the Spanish mini-series En El Corredor De La Muerte. She had her first notable role in the Puerto Rican feature Maldeamores, and starred in Steve Soderbergh's Che: Part One and Che: Part Two.

Grunberg is best known for his roles in Heroes, Lost, Masters of Sex, Alias, Paterno, The Flash, Life In Pieces, Hawaii 5-0 and Felicity. Most recently he appeared in A Star Is Born as well as Star Wars, Star Trek Beyond and the next installment in the Star Wars franchise Episode IXlater this year.

Sonuga most recently starred in the drama series, Famous In Love, and the feature film Thriller. Additionally, she starred in the comedy horror series Ash vs. Evil Dead, and THE FAMILY drama, The Fosters.

Santos can be seen in the upcoming film Night Swim directed by Victoria Rivera premiering at Tribeca. Her television credits include Taken,Sweetbitter and Daredevil.

Reyes is a newcomer from Ontario, California. HOMBRE marks his first television series regular role.

HOMBRE is executive produced by Jonas Cuarón, Gael García Bernal, Brad Weston, Sam Baum, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, Pam Abdy and Scott Nemes.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of CBS Corporation, owns and operates the premium television networks SHOWTIME®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, and also offers Showtime ON DEMAND®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ ON DEMAND and FLIX ON DEMAND®, and the network's authentication service Showtime ANYTIME®. Showtime Digital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SNI, operates the stand-alone streaming service SHOWTIME®. Showtime is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV. Viewers can also watch on computers at Showtime.com . SNI also manages Smithsonian Networks™, a joint venture between SNI and the Smithsonian Institution, which offers Smithsonian Channel™ and Smithsonian Channel Plus™. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a Pay-Per-View basis through Showtime PPV. For more information, go to www.SHO.com

Photo Credits (L-R): Patricia Alonso; Brandon Hill; Braina Laviena / Andrew Cheverria; Bettina Niedermann; Jim Stewart





Related Articles View More TV Stories