Showtime and Starz Offer Free Documentaries, Series, and Films on Racism in America

Showtime and Starz are offering free documentaries, films, and series on the topic of racism for streaming across multiple platforms, according to Deadline.

Showtimes is offering 16 Shots and Burn Motherf*cker, Burn! for free.

These documentaries were made available to raise awareness about systemic racism in America.

Both documentaries are now streaming on YouTube and SHO.com, and are available to Showtime subscribers on demand.

In addition, Starz has released a collection of programming that amplifies black voices, including films, documentaries, and series. All of the programs focus on and examine the issues of racial inequality and injustice in America. These programs will be made available across all Starz platforms, including the app, and on-demand, without a subscription.

The programs available include America to Me, A Huey P. Newton Story, Emanuel, For Ahkeem, Out of Omaha, Scandalize My Name, Stranger Fruit, and The Rape of Recy Taylor.

Learn more on Deadline.

