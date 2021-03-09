Showtime Hires Patricia Kollappallil and Henry Goldblatt in Key Executive Roles

Showtime Networks Inc. has announced Patricia Kollappallil has joined SHOWTIME as Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and that Henry Goldblatt has been hired as Vice President, Awards. The announcement was made TODAY by Erin Calhoun, Executive Vice President, Communications.

"Patricia brings a dynamic voice, terrific skillset and tremendous experience to our Corporate Communications team, as well as a wonderfully innovative approach," said Calhoun. "Henry is well-known in the entertainment community and will provide a fresh perspective to our awards campaigns. Each of them will be a tremendous asset in continuing to help elevate SHOWTIME as a premium entertainment brand."

Kollappallil will be responsible for the strategic planning and execution of all corporate public relations initiatives to enhance the SHOWTIME brand including corporate communications, distributor relations, marketing, digital and social media, acquisitions, streaming and new business development initiatives. She will also take a key role in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Corporate Social Responsibility efforts for SHOWTIME, consulting across all internal departments and coordinating efforts with ViacomCBS. Working closely with key personnel on internal and external communications, Kollappallil will act as one of the primary liaisons with ViacomCBS Communications on coordinating long-range communications strategies.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience as an accomplished communications leader and business strategist in entertainment and media, Kollappallil most recently served as Global Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Relations at VICE Media, where she oversaw corporate communications across the company's key lines of businesses, as well as internal communications managing global employee programs. Prior to VICE, Kollappallil was at Discovery, Inc. as SVP Communications at TLC, where her many accomplishments included launching TLC's foray into scripted series with Tyler Perry's Too Close to Home as well as the popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Previously, Kollappallil served as SVP Communications and Talent Management for Animal Planet. Along the way, she elevated the network's animal advocacy by launching Reach Out. Act. Respond (R.O.A.R) with leading animal and wildlife organizations. Before Discovery, Kollappallil was Director, Corporate Communications for Lifetime, after beginning her career at Discovery Communications.

A graduate of the University of Maryland who has taught at American University's School of Communications as an adjunct. Kollappallil will be based out of the SHOWTIME New York office and report to Calhoun.

Goldblatt will oversee SHOWTIME marketing and communications awards efforts across all original scripted and unscripted projects, including For Your Consideration events, submissions and awards-related talent relations. He will also work hand-in-hand with marketing on outdoor, print and digital award ad campaigns. In addition, he will serve as the main liaison between the network and key guilds and awards organizations worldwide.

Goldblatt previously served as Editor-in-Chief of Entertainment Weekly, where he created some of the magazine's most beloved multiplatform franchises including "Hollywood's Greatest Untold Stories," "EW Cast Reunions" and the award-winning annual LGBTQ issue. In his previous roles at Entertainment Weekly, he invented and wrote "The Bullseye," a humorous compilation of the week's hits and misses that became the brand's most popular franchise. In addition, Goldblatt launched and ran EW Radio, a 24/7 pop culture news station, on SiriusXM. Previously, Goldblatt spent seven years at Fortune magazine as a senior editor, a writer covering the media and telecommunications beats and a reporter for the brand's signature Fortune 500 list. Since he departed Entertainment Weekly in 2019, Goldblatt has served as a juror for the Peabody Awards, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and Watch! magazine.

Goldblatt is a graduate of the University of Michigan with a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University. He will be based in the Los Angeles office of SHOWTIME and report to Dominic Pagone, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Public Relations and Awards.

