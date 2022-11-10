Showtime Documentary Films to Release THE CORRIDORS OF POWER

SHOWTIME TODAY announced its feature documentary THE CORRIDORS OF POWER will have an awards-qualifying run starting Friday, November 25 at IFC Center in New York and Laemmle Glendale in Los Angeles. It will expand to Washington, D.C. on Friday, December 2 at the Regal Gallery Place. The announcement was made by Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

Directed by Oscar nominee Dror Moreh (The Gatekeepers, The Human Factor), THE CORRIDORS OF POWER is a riveting examination of how American leaders have responded to reports of genocide, war crimes and mass atrocities after the fall of the Soviet Union, when America stood as the only global superpower.

By combining in-depth interviews with rare archival footage and state-of-the-art CGI animations, Moreh gives viewers the unique opportunity to peek behind the scenes and behind the headlines to better understand not the "what," but the "why." Featuring interviews with esteemed luminaires, including Madeleine Albright, James Baker, Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton, the film reveals how our past mistakes can dictate our future.

THE CORRIDORS OF POWER made its world premiere at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival and has gone on to play at AFI Fest, before showcasing at the upcoming DOC NYC.

The film is produced for SHOWTIME by Dror Moreh Productions, Les Films du Poisson and Katuh Studio, in association with CANAL+, ARTE France, BR/ARTE and KAN Israel. Moreh also serves as a producer, in addition to Sol Goodman, Estelle Fialon, Vanessa Ciszewski and Michael Reuter.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.

SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV®.