Showtime Appoints Michael Engleman As Chief Marketing Officer

Today, Showtime Networks Inc. announced that Michael Engleman has joined the company as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Engleman will oversee the network's marketing, creative advertising and digital media divisions, including consumer and distribution marketing, promotions and media. He will also manage day-to-day operations of digital platform marketing, broadband, mobile, emerging platform initiatives and multiplatform content for Showtime Networks, as well as marketing oversight of Pop TV and Smithsonian Channel™. The announcement was made today by David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer, CBS Corporation, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks Inc., to whom Engleman will report.

"Michael is a brilliant and experienced marketing leader whose calling card is his clever, original vision," said Nevins. "His ability to thrive within the sensory overload of modern-day media on all platforms sets him apart, making him the ideal choice to articulate the next generation of Showtime Networks to all audiences."

Most recently, Engleman served as Chief Marketing Officer for TBS and TNT, where he was responsible for overseeing all branding and marketing initiatives - including social and digital content - in support of those networks, as well as the creation of a new content marketing group designed to maximize opportunities presented by a fast-changing media landscape. He also worked hand in hand with the networks' development, programming, ad sales, research and publicity teams to define and execute key entertainment business strategies and initiatives. Over the past three years, Engleman helped launch several prominent series, including The Alienist, The Last O.G., Claws, Drop the Mic, Animal Kingdom and Full Frontal. In the digital space, he supervised product development and platform management of a suite of more than 20 streaming products for TBS/TNT.

He joined Turner in 2016 as Executive Vice President of Entertainment Marketing and Brand Innovation, after having served as Executive Vice President, Marketing, Digital and Global Brand Strategy for Syfy and Chiller, where he oversaw U.S. branding and marketing activities as well as Syfy's expansion in 87 countries.

Engleman will be based in Los Angeles. He will succeed Don Buckley, who after eight years with the Company will be embarking on his next chapter, and pursuing new opportunities in media.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of CBS Corporation, owns and operates the premium television networks SHOWTIME®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, and also offers SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ ON DEMAND and FLIX ON DEMAND®, and the network's authentication service SHOWTIME ANYTIME®. Showtime Digital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SNI, operates the stand-alone streaming service SHOWTIME®. SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to SHOWTIME via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DirecTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and YouTube TV. Viewers can also watch on computers atShowtime.com. SNI also manages Pop TV, a CBS network, and owns and operates Smithsonian Networks™, which offers Smithsonian Channel™ and Smithsonian Channel Plus™. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.





