Showtime Announces GARY OWEN: BLACK FAMOUS Comedy Special

Famed comedian Gary Owen returns to SHOWTIME for his fifth stand-up comedy special, Gary Owen: Black Famous, premiering Friday, December 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In the hour-long special, filmed in his hometown of Cincinnati at the Memorial Hall OTR, Owen hilariously embraces his new life as a divorceì following a very public and messy end to his marriage. Unable to diffuse rumors until now, Owen airs some of his dirty laundry and continues to dazzle viewers with more of his beloved real-life stories. But as Owen likes to say, this one ends with a "big twist!"

Owen has been entertaining audiences for decades with his comedy, performing to sold-out crowds across the country. On the big screen, he has starred in the popular franchise Think Like a Man and the follow-up Think Like a Man Too, as well as Ride Along, Little Man, Daddy Day Care, Meet the Blacks and The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2.

In 2016, Owen starred in The Gary Owen Show, which chronicled his dynamic and interracial family life in small-town Ohio. His other small-screen credits include co-hosting the sketch series Upload with Shaquille O'Neal, a recurring role in the comedy series Tyler Perry's House of Payne, hosting the comedy special Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam - Live from Orlando, Mike Epps Presents: Live from Club Nokia, Martin Lawrence Presents: 1st Amendment and winning and hosting two seasons of the multicultural comedy competition show ComicView.

Gary Owen: Black Famous is executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss (Pete Davidson: Alive From New York, Ali Wong: Baby Cobra) and Cisco Henson for Comedy Dynamics. Gary Owen (Breakin' Out of the Park, I AGREE WITH MYSELF, #DOINWHATIDO) serves as executive producer along with Lisa Blum-Strode (Scary Movie and Haunted House Franchises). The special is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss.

Photo: Rob Butler/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

Watch the new trailer here: