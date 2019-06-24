Showtime Announces Cast for THE L WORD: GENERATION Q

SHOWTIME has announced four new series regulars joining the cast of THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, premiering this fall on SHOWTIME. Arienne Mandi (Baja), Leo Sheng (Adam), Jacqueline Toboni (Easy) and Rosanny Zayas (Orange is the New Black) are set to star as the new generation of LGBTQIA characters who will join original series stars and executive producers Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey. Executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons), original series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo and Steph Green (pilot), the series is set to begin production on eight episodes in Los Angeles this summer.

The sequel to the groundbreaking drama series THE L WORD®, which originally ran on Showtime from 2004-2009, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni) and Sophie Suarez (Zayas) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A. Dani is a powerful and calculating PR executive whose ambition is only tested by her conscience. Micah is an earnest, soft-spoken adjunct professor who is forced to confront his fear of vulnerability. Sarah "Finley" is a charming but unfocused assistant who struggles to reconcile her sexual orientation with her religious upbringing. Sophie is a TV producer who guards her heart and is quick to put other people's needs before her own.

Mandi was cast as the lead of the independent feature Baja. On the small screen, she has appeared on a number of series, including the CBS series Hawaii Five-0, NCIS and NCIS: LA. She will next star in the second season of In the Vault.

Sheng was cast in the role of Ethan in the feature film Adam, an official selection of the 2019 Sundance International Film Festival, as well as OutFest and Stonewall 50, that is slated to be released in theaters this summer.

Toboni can be seen in Easy and has had supporting roles in the independent films Liked for director Marja-Lewis Ryan, and The Bygone. Most recently, she wrapped production as the lead in the indie feature The Stand at Paxton County.

Zayas has been seen in recurring roles on The Code, Elementary, Instinct and Orange is the New Black. On the film side, she will next be seen opposite Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett in Cindy Chupack's upcoming independent film, Otherhood. She starred in A Midsummer Night's Dream for the Public Theater (Shakespeare in the Park).

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.

