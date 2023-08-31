Sheryl Lee Ralph Unveils Transformative Rebranding & Global Expansion of the Diva Foundation

Emmy® award-winning actor, author, singer, philanthropist, and community activist Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals an immersive rebrand and expansion of her non-profit charitable organization, The DIVA Foundation.

Sheryl Lee Ralph created her charitable organization, The DIVA Foundation, 33 years ago to mobilize resources, fight stigma, fundraise, and deliver urgent messaging around the awareness and prevention of HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening conditions. Over the past 33 years, The Foundation has launched efforts that harness the power of the arts to amplify awareness messaging.

The DIVA Foundation's work empowers communities to achieve better health outcomes. Recent events during the COVID-19 Pandemic further accentuated the need for the Foundation’s work when widespread and unresolved social injustice surfaced, and boiling point conversations around health disparities being more prevalent in vulnerable communities presented an opportunity for the Foundation to expand its programming efforts.

In response, The DIVA Foundation has launched a new brand and expanded its programming centered across five pillars: Health Awareness, Women and Girls, LGBTQ+, Social Justice & Racial Equity, and Food & Housing Insecurity.

Throughout her tenure as the Board President and Founding Director, Sheryl Lee Ralph has boldly and unapologetically expressed her care for humanity by engaging communities, breaking down barriers, and promoting understanding and empathy.

"I have always believed that the core of effective artistic activism is trusted messengers. Trusted messengers make a world of difference because they make people feel seen and heard. They are transparent vessels that bring their lives and full experiences to the table to help others. The DIVA Foundation works hard to ensure that the people who serve are represented by messengers they can trust,” says Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“I’ve been blessed to have the support of many volunteers, fellow celebrities and influencers, and corporate partners to make this vision a reality.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph has tapped colleague, tech executive, and 18-year volunteer Norman Lee to serve as The DIVA Foundation’s Executive Director to carry out the rebrand and execute her expanded vision. “I have been so blessed to have been a part of this work for the last 18 years,” Norman says.

“When I began volunteering with The DIVA Foundation, it started with DIVAS Simply Singing! and me dedicating my time and work in memory of two of my beloved aunts who died from AIDS complications. Over the years, getting to do work in South Africa with our Sisters Circle program or launching new virtual programming like DIVAS Health Awareness Week and hearing the feedback from persons impacted by our service to the community motivates me to want to keep going to reach even more people. I’m excited to take on this new challenge and partner with Sheryl Lee Ralph and the organization’s Board of Directors to accomplish our mission of daring to care.”

“I’m excited about the look and feel of our new brand!” Sheryl emotes. “It’s bold, it’s inclusive, it’s fresh and modern, and it says ‘we mean business’ as it relates to the GOOD WORK we’ve been inspired to do in our communities.” Norman adds, “I am thrilled that our new branding reflects our depth of reach throughout our legacy and our expanded programming.”

Throughout the remainder of 2023, The DIVA Foundation will be focused on three key initiatives:

"DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness," a highly anticipated annual benefit concert, raises awareness and funds for programs that educate audiences on awareness and prevention of HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening health conditions. In its 33rd year, it's the longest-running HIV/AIDS and Health Awareness benefit concert in the US, executive produced and hosted by Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Over 300 stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Holliday, Loretta Devine, Patti LaBelle, Deborah Cox, Faith Evans, Michelle Williams, Lalah Hathaway, Chaka Khan, Jody Watley, Oleta Adams, and Raven Symoné, have lifted their voices in solidarity. DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness will be held at the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. The DIVA Foundation will announce a date soon here.

DIVAZine, The DIVA Foundation's bi-annual health and lifestyle publication, will launch to uplift and empower underserved populations seeking a happier, healthier, and more productive life. It will feature thought-provoking and engaging articles from trusted messengers, civic and community leaders, health professionals, executives, thought leaders, and everyday people with a message of inspiration, hope, and advocacy. The magazine centers around Black women and their vital role as change agents in today's contemporary culture.

DIVAS Health Awareness Week (DHAW), a week of virtual programming, will include panels, "DIVA Conversations" (fireside chats), and creative entertainment, all aimed at raising overall health awareness, promoting well-being and self-advocacy, and addressing stigmas associated with comorbidities. Health and Wellness industry experts will contribute content to the week's slate and special programming crafted by The DIVA Foundation's team of experts. DIVAS Health Awareness Week kicks off November 27th and concludes December 1st (World AIDS Day).

Sheryl Lee Ralph is anticipating great things ahead, “This is an exciting time! You haven’t seen anything yet! There’s more coming from The New DIVA Foundation.”