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GMA Revisits Dolly Parton's Most Memorable Appearances Through The Years

The retrospective traces decades of Parton's TV moments on the morning show.

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA revisited some of Dolly Parton's most notable appearances on the program, compiling a retrospective that spans decades of her television history. The segment traces her presence on the show from an early sit-down interview with Barbara Walters through more recent visits to Dollywood.

The compilation highlights how Parton's relationship with GMA has evolved over the years, moving from an early interview format to more recent visits at Dollywood. The footage offers viewers a look at Parton's connection to the show across different eras.

The retrospective does not focus on a single new interview or announcement but instead assembles archival clips to show the throughline of Parton's connection to the program. By pairing the Walters interview with the Dollywood visits, GMA frames Parton's history with the show as one marked by longevity.

The piece serves as a look back at Parton's memorable GMA appearances over the years.

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