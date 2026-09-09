Sherri Shepherd Discusses Starring In, Producing 9/11 Survivor Film ANGEL IN THE RUBBLE

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Sherri Shepherd sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her work on ANGEL IN THE RUBBLE, a new film built around the story of the last survivor pulled from the wreckage of the World Trade Center following the September 11 attacks. Shepherd is both starring in and executive-producing the project, giving her a hand in shaping the film both on screen and behind the scenes.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA conversation focused on Shepherd's dual role in bringing the story to the screen, with the actress speaking to what drew her to a project rooted in one of the defining events of recent American history. Her involvement as executive producer points to a deeper stake in how the survivor's account is portrayed beyond her performance in front of the camera.

Shepherd used the appearance to walk through her connection to the material, framing ANGEL IN THE RUBBLE as a story she felt compelled to help tell both as an actress and as a producer overseeing its development. The discussion kept its focus on the film's subject matter and Shepherd's personal investment in getting the survivor's story right.

The segment offered viewers an early look at a project still finding its way to audiences, with Shepherd positioning the film as a tribute to the resilience of the individual whose rescue anchors its narrative.

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