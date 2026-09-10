Sandra Bullock Talks PRACTICAL MAGIC 2, Dolly Parton Memories on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

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Sandra Bullock detailed how "Practical Magic 2" will pick up the story of the Owens sisters and confirmed that the original cast is reuniting for the sequel during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The actress used the appearance to give fans their first real look at where the long-awaited follow-up begins, addressing one of the most persistent sequel questions in recent memory.

In the first clip, Bullock walked hosts through the setup of "Practical Magic 2," focusing on the reunion of the original film's cast and what that continuity means for the new installment. She kept the discussion centered on the mechanics of picking up the story years later, giving viewers a sense of how the sequel connects to the 1998 original without revealing plot specifics beyond that framing.

A second clip shifted the conversation toward Bullock's past collaborators, as she reminisced about working alongside Dolly Parton on "Miss Congeniality 2." The stories offered a lighter, more personal look back at the production, with Bullock recalling specific moments from her time on set with Parton rather than discussing any current project.

Additional footage moved away from film work entirely, with Bullock talking about what her children are up to now, including her daughter's unexpected skill behind the wheel of a racecar. The segment gave hosts and viewers a glimpse into her family life outside of her acting career, rounding out an appearance that touched on her upcoming sequel, her past collaborators, and her home life in three distinct segments.

The appearance adds to a run of high-profile guest segments on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, following Gal Gadot's recent visit to discuss her own family life alongside her film promotion.

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