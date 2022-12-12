Shaquille O'Neal to Host Immersive VR New Year's Eve Countdown Special

The Shaq'tacular Spectacular, hosted by Shaquille O'Neal (DJ DIESEL), is filled with all-star musical acts, thrilling celebrity entertainment, and an epic neon light performance complete with a DJ set from our party's host!

Shaquille O'Neal said: "This year we're ringing in 2023 with new experiences and connections. I'm excited to celebrate with some of my favorite artists and athletes in a way that you can enjoy with friends and family in VR across the world. From music, laughs and much more, we're celebrating New Year's Eve and welcoming 2023 with a spectacular party you won't want to miss!"

The can't-miss NYE countdown features performances by Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Killer Mike, WHIPPED CREAM, and DJ DIESEL, along with additional special guest appearances by Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek.

The exciting acts join Shaq center stage surrounded by a roller rink, basketball court, and mainstage that's filled with a marching band, cheerleaders, pro roller skaters, basketball players, and fans inside the party.

The one-hour special is custom-made for VR, produced by Westbrook Media, Media.Monks and Shaquille O'Neal's Jersey Legends Productions.

The event will premiere in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds and on Meta Quest TV, as well as on Shaquille O'Neal's Facebook and Instagram pages and Messenger's Watch Together.

Starting Saturday, December 31st at 3:30pmPT/6:30pmET, fans can kick off the premium immersive VR experience in each time zone with a Meta Quest 2 headset to ring in the new year - interacting with friends as they dance and play games in their best NYE attire.

Dance-offs in the show can be replicated by users on the dance floor in the virtual space. DON'T worry if you're not able to join right when the party starts, as the show will be on an endless loop all night where you can join in at any time for the start of the celebrations.

Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media said: "Virtual Reality has become such an exciting new way to experience and participate in and engage with entertainment and culture," said Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media.

"We are thrilled to partner with Shaq, the team at Jersey Legends, Media.Monks and Meta and invite audiences to spend New Year's Eve with some of their favorite performers and athletes in a way that truly allows them to feel like they are in THE ROOM too. The show has electrifying performances, hilarious and competitive games and it's been so fun for us to explore ALL THAT we can do in this space."

Eric Shamlin, EVP Global Head of Entertainment, Media.Monks commented: "We're proud to partner with Westbrook Media and Meta on this - just one example of how great teamwork can deliver boundary pushing, immersive entertainment at the highest quality."

The project marks the second VR collaboration between Westbrook Media and Meta.