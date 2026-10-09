James McAvoy Recalls Getting Punched by a Stranger at a Bar

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James McAvoy recounted getting punched by a stranger at a bar during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Speaking with host Seth Meyers, McAvoy described the unexpected encounter as part of a wide-ranging conversation that also touched on his work behind the camera.

McAvoy used much of the appearance to discuss his directorial debut, California Schemin', marking a new chapter in his career beyond acting. He also detailed a more physical challenge from the production, explaining that he had to wear an eye patch while working on the movie.

The conversation balanced McAvoy's account of stepping into directing for the first time with the lighter, personal anecdote about the bar incident, giving viewers insight into both his current project and an unplanned moment from his life outside of work.

McAvoy walked Meyers through the details of the eye patch requirement on set, offering a glimpse at the on-the-job circumstances he navigated while directing California Schemin'.

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