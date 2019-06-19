Seraph Films Releases THE NIGHTMARE GALLERY

Seraph Films and AWOL Studios are thrilled to release The Nightmare Gallery, starring Amber Benson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Kevin Chamberlin (Road to Perdition, Jessie), and Mat Devine (Kill Hannah lead singer) via on demand platforms on June 18th. The movie follows Benson as a renowned anthropology professor investigating the unexplained disappearance of her star pupil. A mysterious collection of occult artifacts leads her on a dark, DaVinci Code-esque journey toward an unspeakable truth that threatens her career, her wife, and her sanity.

"From a veteran of Buffy the Vampire Slayer to a three-time Tony nominee, the cast really blew us away," says Gene Blalock, director and founder of Seraph Films. "The film offers a lot more drama than your typical horror film and I was so fortunate to have a cast that was willing to explore this madness and heartbreak with me."

"The unsettling artistry and progressive storyline reflected in this movie strives for the ideal blend of entertainment and meaning," says Charles Hilliard, executive producer and founder of AWOL Studios. "Films can delight and inspire, yet we are passionate about pushing the envelope and using this powerful medium to advance important cultural conversations."

More info on the film can be found at http://www.thenightmaregallery.film

Los Angeles-based Seraph Films is a creative, dynamic independent production company, driven by a passion for original and meaningful film and TV projects. Seraph specializes in horror and thriller stories, and to-date has produced 18 short films, four web series, and a feature-length documentary that have collectively won dozens of awards, domestically and internationally. www.seraph.film

AWOL Studios is an independent production company committed to creating powerful films that entertain audiences and spark meaningful dialogue. Located in Los Angeles, AWOL strives to tell stories that feature, and are created by, people from All Walks Of Life. www.awolstudios.net





