Selena Gomez's SELENA + CHEF Returns For Its Fourth Season in August

The fourth season will begin on Thursday, August 18.

Aug. 3, 2022  

The Max Original cooking show SELENA + CHEF, starring GrammyⓇ and EmmyⓇ nominee Selena Gomez, returns for its fourth season THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 with three episodes on HBO Max. The next three episodes will premiere August 25 and the final four on September 1.

SELENA + CHEF is back! This time Selena heads to the beach with her friends and family for some summer fun. Season four takes place in a beautiful Malibu beach house where Selena will continue to learn the joys of cooking with all-star chefs. As in the first three seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity. To date, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.

Season four featured chefs include Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray.

The series has won two MTV Movie & TV Awards, a Critics Choice Real TV Award, and a Taste Award.

Executive produced by Selena Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television; showrunner Leah Hariton, and Melissa Stokes.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:



