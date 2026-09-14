Seiki Yukimoto to Present SOULBLEED EAST MEETS WEST at NUBLU

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Internationally acclaimed trumpeter, composer and leader of the Japanese group Soulbleed, Seiki Yukimoto will present Soulbleed East Meets West — a marriage and celebration of multinational music — at NUBLU, Friday September 18, 2026 at 7 PM.

Yukimoto is known for his improvisational skills in the style of his mentor and bandmate Don Cherry. A review of the Soulbleed East Meets West 2025 NUBLU show in Jazz Tokyo described Yukimoto's trumpet sounds as so reminiscent of Miles Davis that it brought him to tears.

This year, Yukimoto has assembled a cross-cultural supergroup composed of jazz legends, young talent and seasoned musicians, bringing together diverse musical cultures for an evening of boundary-busting music.

For Yukimoto's show at NUBLU expect '...a deep whirlwind of blistering music' (Amsterdam News, 2024). Well known in Japan for his exciting live performances, Yukimoto brings his talents to the East Village, his home in the 1980s. His melodious and haunting Andean Flute rounds out the bold musical sounds of the band.

Soulbleed East Meets West

Seiki Yukimoto — trumpet, quena

Rico Jones — saxophone

Spaceman Patterson — guitar

Craig Holiday Haynes — drums

Jose Luis Abreu — percussion

Miki Hayama — synthesizer, keyboards

Calvin Jones — bass

Event Details

Friday, September 18, 2026

7–10 PM

NUBLU

151 Avenue C, New York, NY (Loisaida Avenue, between E. 9th St. & E. 10th St.)

More information is available at SeikiYukimoto.com.

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