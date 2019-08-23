See the Complete List of Emmy Jury Award Winners Here
Deadline reports that the Emmys have released their list of juried award winners in the categories of Animation, Choreography, Interactive Programming and Motion Design. The full list of winners is below.
The juried awards have no nominations; just submissions, and a panel that determines which of the submissions ultimately should be the winner.
Here is the full list of 2019 juried Emmy Award winners:
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Age of Sail • Youtube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Céline Desrumaux, Production Designer
Age of Sail • Youtube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Bruno Mangyoku, Character Designer
Age of Sail • Youtube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Jasmin Lai, Color
Carmen Sandiego • The Chasing Paper Caper • Netflix • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media
Elaine Lee, Background Painter
Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio
Alberto Mielgo, Production Designer
Love, Death & Robots • Good Hunting • Netflix • Blur Studio
Jun-ho Kim, Background Designer
Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio
David Pate, Character Animator
Love, Death & Robots • Sucker of Souls • Netflix • Blur Studio
Owen Sullivan, Storyboard Artist
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media
Artificial • Twitch • 96 Next
Bernie Su, Executive Producer
Evan Mandery, Executive Producer
Michael Y. Chow, Executive Producer
Bonnie Buckner, Executive Producer
Ken Kalopsis, Executive Producer
Wolves in the Walls: It's All Over • Oculus Store • Fable Studio, Facebook, Story Studio, THIRD RAIL Projects
Fable Studio
Facebook
Pete Billington, Director and Creator
Jessica Yaffa Shamash, Creative Producer and Creator
Edward Saatchi, Executive Producer
Outstanding Motion Design
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
Michelle Higa Fox, Creative Director
Jorge L. Peschiera, Creative Director
Yussef Cole, Head of Animation
Brandon Sugiyama, Lead Animator
Paris London Glickman, Lead Animator
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend • Routines: Don't Be a Lawyer; Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal • CW • CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television
Kathryn Burns, Choreographer
