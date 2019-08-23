See the Complete List of Emmy Jury Award Winners Here

Aug. 23, 2019  
Deadline reports that the Emmys have released their list of juried award winners in the categories of Animation, Choreography, Interactive Programming and Motion Design. The full list of winners is below.

The juried awards have no nominations; just submissions, and a panel that determines which of the submissions ultimately should be the winner.

Here is the full list of 2019 juried Emmy Award winners:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Age of Sail • Youtube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Céline Desrumaux, Production Designer

Age of Sail • Youtube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Bruno Mangyoku, Character Designer

Age of Sail • Youtube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Jasmin Lai, Color

Carmen Sandiego • The Chasing Paper Caper • Netflix • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media
Elaine Lee, Background Painter

Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio
Alberto Mielgo, Production Designer

Love, Death & Robots • Good Hunting • Netflix • Blur Studio
Jun-ho Kim, Background Designer

Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio
David Pate, Character Animator

Love, Death & Robots • Sucker of Souls • Netflix • Blur Studio
Owen Sullivan, Storyboard Artist

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media

Artificial • Twitch • 96 Next
Bernie Su, Executive Producer
Evan Mandery, Executive Producer
Michael Y. Chow, Executive Producer
Bonnie Buckner, Executive Producer
Ken Kalopsis, Executive Producer

Wolves in the Walls: It's All Over • Oculus Store • Fable Studio, Facebook, Story Studio, THIRD RAIL Projects
Fable Studio
Facebook
Pete Billington, Director and Creator
Jessica Yaffa Shamash, Creative Producer and Creator
Edward Saatchi, Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
Michelle Higa Fox, Creative Director
Jorge L. Peschiera, Creative Director
Yussef Cole, Head of Animation
Brandon Sugiyama, Lead Animator
Paris London Glickman, Lead Animator

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend • Routines: Don't Be a Lawyer; Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal • CWCBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television
Kathryn Burns, Choreographer

