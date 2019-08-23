See the Complete List of Emmy Jury Award Winners Here

Deadline reports that the Emmys have released their list of juried award winners in the categories of Animation, Choreography, Interactive Programming and Motion Design. The full list of winners is below.

The juried awards have no nominations; just submissions, and a panel that determines which of the submissions ultimately should be the winner.

Here is the full list of 2019 juried Emmy Award winners:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Age of Sail • Youtube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios

Céline Desrumaux, Production Designer

Age of Sail • Youtube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios

Bruno Mangyoku, Character Designer

Age of Sail • Youtube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios

Jasmin Lai, Color

Carmen Sandiego • The Chasing Paper Caper • Netflix • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media

Elaine Lee, Background Painter

Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio

Alberto Mielgo, Production Designer

Love, Death & Robots • Good Hunting • Netflix • Blur Studio

Jun-ho Kim, Background Designer

Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio

David Pate, Character Animator

Love, Death & Robots • Sucker of Souls • Netflix • Blur Studio

Owen Sullivan, Storyboard Artist

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media

Artificial • Twitch • 96 Next

Bernie Su, Executive Producer

Evan Mandery, Executive Producer

Michael Y. Chow, Executive Producer

Bonnie Buckner, Executive Producer

Ken Kalopsis, Executive Producer

Wolves in the Walls: It's All Over • Oculus Store • Fable Studio, Facebook, Story Studio, THIRD RAIL Projects

Fable Studio

Facebook

Pete Billington, Director and Creator

Jessica Yaffa Shamash, Creative Producer and Creator

Edward Saatchi, Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production

Michelle Higa Fox, Creative Director

Jorge L. Peschiera, Creative Director

Yussef Cole, Head of Animation

Brandon Sugiyama, Lead Animator

Paris London Glickman, Lead Animator

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend • Routines: Don't Be a Lawyer; Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal • CW • CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television

Kathryn Burns, Choreographer

