Second Season Of HGTV's HIDDEN POTENTIAL With Jasmine Roth Premieres 6/3

Giving identical suburban homes an out-of-the-box, custom overhaul is builder and designer Jasmine Roth's specialty and she is ramping up the creativity in the new season of HGTV's Hidden Potential, premiering Monday, June 3, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. After attracting more than 10.8 million viewers during her freshman season, Jasmine returns to revive bland SoCal homes with pops of personality, imaginative layouts and smart storage solutions. Each property benefits from an interior and exterior overhaul that will make it the most beautiful and unexpected home on the block.



"In the heart of suburbia, every house looks the same," said Jasmine. "My goal is to take my client's home from cookie cutter to custom made and make all of their house dreams come true."



Throughout season two, Jasmine's innovative and personalized design plans wow homeowners and exceed their expectations. Her dynamic design solutions include a motorized serving tray built into a kitchen island, a stairwell with secret closets underneath and a gallery photo wall that boasts concealed storage compartments tucked between the studs. She also refreshes dull exteriors with new front doors, vibrant décor accents, lush patios and landscaping to define the outdoor space.



Beginning June 3, Jasmine also will star in a new six-part digital series, Mind to Design. Each Monday, a new episode will premiere on the HGTV app, HGTV.comand on HGTV's Youtube channel. The online series, which also will be available on demand across all platforms, follows Jasmine as she shares design tips on how to create a custom look for any room.



To see more of Hidden Potential, fans can visit hgtv.com/HiddenPotential for exclusive before and after photo galleries and videos. Viewers also can interact on social media using #HiddenPotential and can follow Jasmine on Instagram at JasmineRothOfficial.



