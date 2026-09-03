Wagner Moura Tells Drew Barrymore the Surprising Story of How He Met His Wife

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Wagner Moura shared the unexpected story behind how he first met his wife during an appearance on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, giving host Drew Barrymore a personal look into his life outside of his acting work. The conversation also touched on his experience as a father, rounding out a wide-ranging sit-down that moved beyond a standard promotional visit.

Moura used the appearance to discuss his newest role, giving viewers insight into the project alongside the more personal stories about his marriage and family. The interview balanced career talk with candid reflection, allowing Moura room to speak about both his work and his home life in the same conversation.

Much of the segment centered on Moura's role as a father, with Barrymore steering the discussion toward how parenthood factors into his day-to-day life. The exchange gave Moura space to speak openly about that side of himself alongside the anecdote about meeting his wife, which stood out as one of the more surprising moments of the sit-down.

The appearance kept its focus on Moura's personal life and current work rather than a brief plug for his latest project, letting the conversation unfold across both topics during the taping.

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