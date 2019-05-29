Season Two of FINAL SPACE to Premiere on Adult Swim This June

The second season of the epic sci-fi adventure comedy with a plethora of heart, Final Space, will premiere on Monday, June 24th at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

In its first season as a TBS original series, FINAL SPACE found a huge audience of new fans during replays on Adult Swim, the #1 destination for young adults. On average, the weekly replays regularly won the timeslot. To shake things up, new episodes will now premiere on Adult Swim before encoring the following week on TBS.

Buckle up your butt cheeks - it's about to get wild. Season two of Final Spacefinds Gary restarting with a new ship and a new AI voiced by Jane Lynch (Glee) as they recover what's left of his crew. Conan O'Brien reprises his role as Clarence, now a series regular, alongside Ron Funches (Undatable) and Ashly Burch (Attack on Titan) as they embark on an epic mission to free the Titan Bolo (Keith David). Along the way, Gary battles new villains led by Alan Tudyk (Firefly), Christopher Judge (Stargate SG-1) and Gary's Mom, Claudia Black (Farscape).

Final Space is created by Youtube sensation, Olan Rogers, and Emmy award-winner David Sacks (The Simpsons). Rogers stars in the animated series with Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Tom Kenny (Adventure Time), David Tennant (Dr. Who), Tika Sumpter (Mixed-ish), and Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead). The half-hour animated space action/adventure series is produced by Conaco and New Form, with animation production by ShadowMachine.

Watch the first look of FINAL SPACE Season 2!

Final Space is produced by Conaco and New Form, with animation production by ShadowMachine.





