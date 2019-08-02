Season 10 of SHAMELESS to Premiere November 3 on Showtime

SHAMELESS is back Sunday, November 3 at 9PM ET/PT!

The tenth season picks up six months after last season's finale: Frank (Macy) uses his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible and his exploits lead him to an old friend.

Debbie (Emma Kenney), emboldened by the $50,000 left to her by Fiona, has stepped in as the new matriarch, ruling over the Gallagher household with an iron fist.

Lip (Jeremy Allen White) navigates his relationship with a newly affectionate Tami (Kate Miner).

Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) has to decide what to do with his life as he finishes military school and heads back to the South side.

Liam (Christian Isaiah) is committed to learning more about black history and culture under the tutelage of V (Shanola Hampton) as Kev (Steve Howey) faces an identity crisis.

Gallavich returns this season as Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) rekindle their romance in prison as both cellmates and lovers.

Photo Credit: Showtime





