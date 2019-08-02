Season 10 of SHAMELESS to Premiere November 3 on Showtime

Aug. 2, 2019  
Season 10 of SHAMELESS to Premiere November 3 on Showtime

SHAMELESS is back Sunday, November 3 at 9PM ET/PT!

The tenth season picks up six months after last season's finale: Frank (Macy) uses his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible and his exploits lead him to an old friend.

Debbie (Emma Kenney), emboldened by the $50,000 left to her by Fiona, has stepped in as the new matriarch, ruling over the Gallagher household with an iron fist.

Lip (Jeremy Allen White) navigates his relationship with a newly affectionate Tami (Kate Miner).

Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) has to decide what to do with his life as he finishes military school and heads back to the South side.

Liam (Christian Isaiah) is committed to learning more about black history and culture under the tutelage of V (Shanola Hampton) as Kev (Steve Howey) faces an identity crisis.

Gallavich returns this season as Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) rekindle their romance in prison as both cellmates and lovers.

Photo Credit: Showtime



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Sofia Black-D'Elia Join Cast of Showtime Limited Series YOUR HONOR
  • The Final Season of HOMELAND to Premiere on February 9
  • Lisa Taddeo's Best Seller THREE WOMEN To Become Drama Series on Showtime
  • WORK IN PROGRESS to Debut on December 8 on Showtime

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup